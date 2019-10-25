TDS and U.S. Cellular to release third quarter operating results on Oct. 31, 2019 and host conference call on Nov. 1, 2019

Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on Nov. 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on Oct. 31, 2019 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS 
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of June 30, 2019.

TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

