TDS and UScellular to present at Citi AppsEconomy Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) are jointly presenting at Citi's 2022 Virtual AppsEconomy Conference on January 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST). Laurent C. Therivel, President and CEO – UScellular; James W. Butman, President and CEO – TDS Telecom; Colleen Thompson, Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

