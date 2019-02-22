TDS announces first quarter 2019 dividend; 3% dividend increase in 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.165 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

In conjunction with our Annual Report, TDS has produced a short "Letter to Shareholders" video that highlights the collective achievements across the TDS family of businesses in 2018, and the company's strategic plans for 2019. The video will be released on investors.tdsinc.com, on Monday, March 4, 2019.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2018.

