TDS announces third quarter 2020 dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per Common Share and Series A Common Share. Payment will be made on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2020

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of June 30, 2020.

