TDS Changes its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) today announced that in order to protect the health and safety of employees and shareholders, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of its annual meeting of shareholders has been changed to a virtual format only.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Central Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. If you were a shareholder of record as of March 27, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/200143709 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password, TDS2020.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting (the "Notice") is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of March 31, 2020.

