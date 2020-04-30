TDS reports first quarter 2020 results

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,261 million for the first quarter of 2020, versus $1,257 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $69 million and $0.59, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $59 million and $0.50, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise and its family of companies remain strong in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and great economic uncertainty," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "We are continuing to provide critical communications and data services that our customers and communities, especially in underserved areas, depend on. U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom have risen to meet the business challenges of this national health crisis, by putting people - our associates, their families and our customers - first, and by keeping our operations and networks performing at very high levels.

"U.S. Cellular continues to provide high-quality wireless connectivity. The majority of our stores remain open, with modified store hours, and safety measures including social distancing implemented. Most of our customer care center employees are now working from home, while still maintaining the exceptional service U.S. Cellular is known for. U.S. Cellular is successfully meeting increased demands for capacity on its network, with both data and voice traffic increasing. Our network modernization program continues, adding capacity and speed, launching 5G services commercially, and preparing for remaining VoLTE deployments. U.S. Cellular's financial results this quarter were solid, including a tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act, partially offset by an incremental allowance to cover anticipated higher levels of bad debt. There may be near-term impacts from the pandemic, including lower store traffic and customer growth. Our number one priority is to continue to adapt to meet the wireless needs of the communities and customers we serve. At the same time, we are planning for the return to a more stable future environment and continuing to execute on our strategic priorities.

"TDS Telecom is experiencing strong demand for wired broadband services as many customers work from home. At this time TDS Telecom is successfully meeting the significant demand for higher speeds as well as increased network capacity across its footprint. To keep customers and field service technicians safe, procedures have been implemented to minimize the amount of work technicians do within the home and we are using self-service and remote assistance techniques to complete both installs and repairs. TDS Telecom continues to move forward with fiber deployment in our out-of-territory expansion markets.

"At TDS, we have a good financial foundation. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. We closely monitor leading indicators like customer receipts and accounts receivable aging. We have enhanced our liquidity position to provide near term capital spending."

2020 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2020 results for U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of April 30, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results, especially in light of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Estimated Results



U.S. Cellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,000-$3,100 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $775-$900 $725-$850 Adjusted EBITDA1 $950-$1,075 $900-$1,025 Capital expenditures $850-$950 Unchanged











TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $950-$1,000 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $280-$310 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $290-$320 Unchanged Capital expenditures $300-$350 Unchanged

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results, actual results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2020 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $80-$205

$80-$110 Add back:





Interest expense 110

— Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 690

210 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $880-$1,005

$290-$320 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $900-$1,025

$290-$320 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 165

— Interest and dividend income 10

10 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $725-$850

$280-$310



Actual Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

U.S.

Cellular

TDS

Telecom

U.S.

Cellular

TDS

Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 72



$ 28



$ 133



$ 92

Add back:













Income tax expense 4



4



52



30

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 76



$ 31



$ 185



$ 122

Add back:













Interest expense 24



(1)



110



(3)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 177



52



702



200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 277



$ 82



$ 997



$ 320

Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4



—



19



(7)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



(1)



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 281



$ 82



$ 1,015



$ 313

Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 45



—



166



—

Interest and dividend income 4



2



17



12

Other, net 1



—



—



—

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 231



$ 80



$ 832



$ 300





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

TDS will hold a conference call on May 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of March 31, 2020.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of TDS and U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by TDS to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TDS' business is uncertain, but depending on its duration and severity it could have a material adverse effect on TDS' business, financial condition or results of operations.

The impact of the recent global spread of COVID-19 on TDS' future operations is uncertain. Public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, pose the risk that TDS or its associates, agents, partners and suppliers may be unable to conduct business activities for an extended period of time and/or provide the level of service expected. TDS' ability to attract customers, maintain adequate supply chain and execute on its business strategies and initiatives could be negatively impacted by this outbreak. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused and could continue to cause increased unemployment, economic downturn and credit market deterioration, all of which could negatively impact TDS. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on TDS' business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future circumstances, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions taken by governmental authorities and other possible direct and indirect consequences, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,359,000



4,383,000



4,395,000



4,414,000



4,440,000

Gross additions 132,000



170,000



163,000



137,000



137,000

Feature phones 2,000



2,000



3,000



5,000



4,000

Smartphones 88,000



128,000



121,000



97,000



98,000

Connected devices 42,000



40,000



39,000



35,000



35,000

Net additions (losses) (26,000)



(12,000)



(19,000)



(26,000)



(32,000)

Feature phones (10,000)



(11,000)



(11,000)



(10,000)



(13,000)

Smartphones (10,000)



13,000



9,000



(1,000)



(1,000)

Connected devices (6,000)



(14,000)



(17,000)



(15,000)



(18,000)

ARPU1 $ 47.23



$ 46.57



$ 46.16



$ 45.90



$ 45.44

ARPA2 $ 122.92



$ 120.99



$ 119.87



$ 119.46



$ 118.84

Churn rate3 1.21 %

1.38 %

1.38 %

1.23 %

1.26 % Handsets 0.95 %

1.11 %

1.09 %

0.97 %

0.99 % Connected devices 3.11 %

3.44 %

3.44 %

3.01 %

3.08 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 494,000



506,000



510,000



500,000



503,000

Gross additions 57,000



63,000



70,000



61,000



61,000

Net additions (losses) (12,000)



(3,000)



9,000



(2,000)



(13,000)

ARPU1 $ 34.07



$ 34.11



$ 34.35



$ 34.43



$ 33.44

Churn rate3 4.67 %

4.40 %

4.03 %

4.20 %

4.92 % Total connections at end of period4 4,903,000



4,941,000



4,957,000



4,967,000



4,995,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,292,000



30,740,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,310,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 236



$ 243



$ 170



$ 195



$ 102

Total cell sites in service 6,629



6,578



6,554



6,535



6,506

Owned towers 4,184



4,166



4,123



4,116



4,106







1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Includes reseller and other connections. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice1 259,100



262,100



266,100



269,000



271,100

Broadband2 242,700



241,300



242,200



240,200



236,100

Video3 59,000



58,500



57,300



56,200



54,300

Wireline residential connections 560,700



561,900



565,600



565,500



561,500





















Total residential revenue per connection4 $ 50.12



$ 49.11



$ 49.02



$ 47.88



$ 48.16





















Commercial connections

















Voice1 114,400



117,800



121,200



124,200



127,300

Broadband2 20,500



20,400



20,600



20,600



20,400

managedIP5 118,300



121,200



124,500



128,300



132,000

Video3 100



100



400



400



400

Wireline commercial connections 253,400



259,600



266,600



273,500



280,100





















Total Wireline connections 814,200



821,500



832,300



839,000



841,500





















Cable

















Cable residential and commercial connections

















Broadband6 196,800



193,500



174,900



172,600



171,100

Video7 105,100



106,600



98,000



100,300



101,400

Voice8 68,900



69,500



63,900



64,800



65,400

managedIP5 1,400



1,300



1,200



1,100



1,100

Total Cable connections 372,300



370,900



338,000



338,900



339,000











































Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services. 2 The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies. 3 The number of Wireline customers provided video services. 4 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period. 5 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology. 6 Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services. 7 Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service. 8 Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom Capital Expenditures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019 (Dollars in millions)

















Wireline $ 39



$ 98



$ 61



$ 55



$ 29

Cable 15



26



20



15



13

Total TDS Telecom $ 54



$ 124



$ 81



$ 70



$ 42



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









U.S. Cellular $ 963



$ 966



– TDS Telecom 240



230



4 % All Other1 58



61



(5) %

1,261



1,257



– Operating expenses









U.S. Cellular









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 732



735



– Depreciation, amortization and accretion 177



169



5 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4



2



72 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(2)



N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(2)



N/M

913



902



1 % TDS Telecom









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 160



150



7 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 52



50



2 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



(7)



N/M

212



193



10 % All Other1









Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 58



60



(4) % Depreciation and amortization 6



8



(23) %

64



68



(6) % Total operating expenses 1,189



1,163



2 % Operating income (loss)









U.S. Cellular 50



64



(22) % TDS Telecom 28



37



(23) % All Other1 (6)



(7)



10 %

72



94



(23) % Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 45



44



3 % Interest and dividend income 6



9



(30) % Interest expense (37)



(43)



14 % Total investment and other income 14



10



41 % Income before income taxes 86



104



(17) % Income tax expense 3



34



(89) % Net income 83



70



18 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 14



11



25 % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders $ 69



$ 59



17 %











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 115



114



1 % Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.60



$ 0.52



16 %











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116



116



– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.59



$ 0.50



17 %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 83



$ 70

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 235



227

Bad debts expense 34



25

Stock-based compensation expense 11



13

Deferred income taxes, net 75



25

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (45)



(44)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 25



19

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4



(5)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(2)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(2)

Other operating activities —



1

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 43



28

Equipment installment plans receivable 23



(10)

Inventory (52)



(15)

Accounts payable 87



46

Customer deposits and deferred revenues (9)



5

Accrued taxes (74)



9

Accrued interest 9



11

Other assets and liabilities (82)



(74)

Net cash provided by operating activities 367



327









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (377)



(155)

Cash paid for licenses (26)



(1)

Cash received from investments —



2

Cash paid for investments (1)



(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges —



31

Advance payments for license acquisitions —



(135)

Net cash used in investing activities (404)



(259)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 50



—

Repayment of long-term debt (2)



(5)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (1)



(3)

U.S. Cellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments —



(1)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (6)



—

Repurchase of U.S. Cellular Common Shares (21)



—

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (19)



(19)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1)



(1)

Other financing activities (3)



—

Net cash used in financing activities (3)



(29)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40)



39









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 474



927

End of period $ 434



$ 966



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 421



$ 465

Accounts receivable, net 1,052



1,124

Inventory, net 218



169

Prepaid expenses 115



98

Income taxes receivable 111



36

Other current assets 33



29

Total current assets 1,950



1,921









Licenses 2,511



2,480









Goodwill 547



547









Other intangible assets, net 232



239









Investments in unconsolidated entities 509



488









Property, plant and equipment, net 3,595



3,527









Operating lease right-of-use assets 975



972









Other assets and deferred charges 576



607









Total assets $ 10,895



$ 10,781



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8



$ 10

Accounts payable 378



374

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 181



189

Accrued interest 19



11

Accrued taxes 38



41

Accrued compensation 77



121

Short-term operating lease liabilities 121



116

Other current liabilities 78



100

Total current liabilities 900



962









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 750



676

Long-term operating lease liabilities 929



931

Other deferred liabilities and credits 491



481









Long-term debt, net 2,365



2,316









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 11



11









Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $.01 per share 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 2,489



2,468

Treasury shares, at cost (480)



(479)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8)



(9)

Retained earnings 2,718



2,672

Total TDS shareholders' equity 4,720



4,653









Noncontrolling interests 729



751









Total equity 5,449



5,404









Total liabilities and equity $ 10,895



$ 10,781



Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





March 31, 2020

U.S.

TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

Cellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 258



$ 26



$ 137



$ —



$ 421

Affiliated cash investments —



488



—



(488)



—



$ 258



$ 514



$ 137



$ (488)



$ 421





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 2,502



$ 778



$ 10



$ —



$ 3,290

Investment in unconsolidated entities 469



4



46



(10)



509



$ 2,971



$ 782



$ 56



$ (10)



$ 3,799





















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,268



$ 1,222



$ 105



$ —



$ 3,595





















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 6



$ 1



$ 1



$ —



$ 8

Non-current portion 1,503



4



858



—



2,365



$ 1,509



$ 5



$ 859



$ —



$ 2,373



TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019 (Dollars in millions)









Wireline









Operating revenues









Residential $ 84



$ 81



4 % Commercial 39



43



(10) % Wholesale 46



46



–

Total service revenues 169



170



(1) % Equipment and product sales —



—



(43) %

169



171



(1) % Operating expenses











Cost of services 65



63



4 % Cost of equipment and products —



—



(46) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 48



47



3 % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 114



110



3 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 32



34



(4) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



(7)





N/M

146



136



7 % Operating income $ 23



$ 34



(32) %













Cable











Operating revenues











Residential $ 60



$ 49



20 % Commercial 11



10



11 %

71



60



19 % Operating expenses











Cost of services 30



26



17 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 17



14



16 % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 47



40



17 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 19



17



15 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



(87) %

66



57



15 % Operating income (loss) $ 5



$ 2



N/M















Total TDS Telecom operating income $ 28



$ 37



(23) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 367



$ 327

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 377



155

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (10)



$ 172







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

