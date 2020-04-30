TDS reports first quarter 2020 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,261 million for the first quarter of 2020, versus $1,257 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $69 million and $0.59, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $59 million and $0.50, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Enterprise and its family of companies remain strong in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and great economic uncertainty," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO.  "We are continuing to provide critical communications and data services that our customers and communities, especially in underserved areas, depend on. U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom have risen to meet the business challenges of this national health crisis, by putting people - our associates, their families and our customers - first, and by keeping our operations and networks performing at very high levels.

"U.S. Cellular continues to provide high-quality wireless connectivity. The majority of our stores remain open, with modified store hours, and safety measures including social distancing implemented. Most of our customer care center employees are now working from home, while still maintaining the exceptional service U.S. Cellular is known for.  U.S. Cellular is successfully meeting increased demands for capacity on its network, with both data and voice traffic increasing. Our network modernization program continues, adding capacity and speed, launching 5G services commercially, and preparing for remaining VoLTE deployments.  U.S. Cellular's financial results this quarter were solid, including a tax benefit resulting from the CARES Act, partially offset by an incremental allowance to cover anticipated higher levels of bad debt. There may be near-term impacts from the pandemic, including lower store traffic and customer growth. Our number one priority is to continue to adapt to meet the wireless needs of the communities and customers we serve. At the same time, we are planning for the return to a more stable future environment and continuing to execute on our strategic priorities.

"TDS Telecom is experiencing strong demand for wired broadband services as many customers work from home. At this time TDS Telecom is successfully meeting the significant demand for higher speeds as well as increased network capacity across its footprint. To keep customers and field service technicians safe, procedures have been implemented to minimize the amount of work technicians do within the home and we are using self-service and remote assistance techniques to complete both installs and repairs. TDS Telecom continues to move forward with fiber deployment in our out-of-territory expansion markets.

"At TDS, we have a good financial foundation. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity. We closely monitor leading indicators like customer receipts and accounts receivable aging. We have enhanced our liquidity position to provide near term capital spending."

2020 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2020 results for U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of April 30, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results, especially in light of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Estimated Results


U.S. Cellular

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Service revenues

$3,000-$3,100

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$775-$900

$725-$850

Adjusted EBITDA1

$950-$1,075

$900-$1,025

Capital expenditures

$850-$950

Unchanged






TDS Telecom

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$950-$1,000

Unchanged

Adjusted OIBDA1

$280-$310

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA1

$290-$320

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$300-$350

Unchanged

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results, actual results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In providing 2020 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.

2020 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

N/A

N/A

Add back:


Income tax expense

N/A

N/A

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$80-$205

$80-$110

Add back:


Interest expense

110

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

690

210

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$880-$1,005

$290-$320

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$900-$1,025

$290-$320

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

165

Interest and dividend income

10

10

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$725-$850

$280-$310

Actual Results

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020

Year Ended
December 31, 2019

U.S.
Cellular

TDS
Telecom

U.S.
Cellular

TDS
Telecom

(Dollars in millions)






Net income (GAAP)

$

72

$

28

$

133

$

92

Add back:






Income tax expense

4

4

52

30

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

76

$

31

$

185

$

122

Add back:






Interest expense

24

(1)

110

(3)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

177

52

702

200

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

277

$

82

$

997

$

320

Add back or deduct:






(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4



19

(7)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





(1)


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

281

$

82

$

1,015

$

313

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

45



166


Interest and dividend income

4

2

17

12

Other, net

1






Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$

231

$

80

$

832

$

300

 Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information
TDS will hold a conference call on May 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of March 31, 2020.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:  the impact, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; intense competition; the ability to execute TDS' business strategy; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of TDS and U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by TDS to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on TDS' business is uncertain, but depending on its duration and severity it could have a material adverse effect on TDS' business, financial condition or results of operations.

The impact of the recent global spread of COVID-19 on TDS' future operations is uncertain. Public health emergencies, such as COVID-19, pose the risk that TDS or its associates, agents, partners and suppliers may be unable to conduct business activities for an extended period of time and/or provide the level of service expected. TDS' ability to attract customers, maintain adequate supply chain and execute on its business strategies and initiatives could be negatively impacted by this outbreak. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused and could continue to cause increased unemployment, economic downturn and credit market deterioration, all of which could negatively impact TDS. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on TDS' business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future circumstances, including the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, actions taken by governmental authorities and other possible direct and indirect consequences, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,359,000

4,383,000

4,395,000

4,414,000

4,440,000

Gross additions

132,000

170,000

163,000

137,000

137,000

Feature phones

2,000

2,000

3,000

5,000

4,000

Smartphones

88,000

128,000

121,000

97,000

98,000

Connected devices

42,000

40,000

39,000

35,000

35,000

Net additions (losses)

(26,000)

(12,000)

(19,000)

(26,000)

(32,000)

Feature phones

(10,000)

(11,000)

(11,000)

(10,000)

(13,000)

Smartphones

(10,000)

13,000

9,000

(1,000)

(1,000)

Connected devices

(6,000)

(14,000)

(17,000)

(15,000)

(18,000)

ARPU1

$

47.23

$

46.57

$

46.16

$

45.90

$

45.44

ARPA2

$

122.92

$

120.99

$

119.87

$

119.46

$

118.84

Churn rate3

1.21

%

1.38

%

1.38

%

1.23

%

1.26

%

Handsets

0.95

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

0.97

%

0.99

%

Connected devices

3.11

%

3.44

%

3.44

%

3.01

%

3.08

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

494,000

506,000

510,000

500,000

503,000

Gross additions

57,000

63,000

70,000

61,000

61,000

Net additions (losses)

(12,000)

(3,000)

9,000

(2,000)

(13,000)

ARPU1

$

34.07

$

34.11

$

34.35

$

34.43

$

33.44

Churn rate3

4.67

%

4.40

%

4.03

%

4.20

%

4.92

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,903,000

4,941,000

4,957,000

4,967,000

4,995,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,292,000

30,740,000

31,310,000

31,310,000

31,310,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

236

$

243

$

170

$

195

$

102

Total cell sites in service

6,629

6,578

6,554

6,535

6,506

Owned towers

4,184

4,166

4,123

4,116

4,106


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2 

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3 

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

4 

Includes reseller and other connections.

5 

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

TDS Telecom








Wireline








Residential connections








Voice1

259,100

262,100

266,100

269,000

271,100

Broadband2

242,700

241,300

242,200

240,200

236,100

Video3

59,000

58,500

57,300

56,200

54,300

Wireline residential connections

560,700

561,900

565,600

565,500

561,500










Total residential revenue per connection4

$

50.12

$

49.11

$

49.02

$

47.88

$

48.16










Commercial connections








Voice1

114,400

117,800

121,200

124,200

127,300

Broadband2

20,500

20,400

20,600

20,600

20,400

managedIP5

118,300

121,200

124,500

128,300

132,000

Video3

100

100

400

400

400

Wireline commercial connections

253,400

259,600

266,600

273,500

280,100










Total Wireline connections

814,200

821,500

832,300

839,000

841,500










Cable








Cable residential and commercial connections








Broadband6

196,800

193,500

174,900

172,600

171,100

Video7

105,100

106,600

98,000

100,300

101,400

Voice8

68,900

69,500

63,900

64,800

65,400

managedIP5

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

1,100

Total Cable connections

372,300

370,900

338,000

338,900

339,000




















Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 

1 

The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services.

2 

The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.

3 

The number of Wireline customers provided video services.

4 

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

5 

The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.

6 

Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.

7 

Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.

8 

Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom

Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

(Dollars in millions)








Wireline

$

39

$

98

$

61

$

55

$

29

Cable

15

26

20

15

13

Total TDS Telecom

$

54

$

124

$

81

$

70

$

42

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

2020
vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)




Operating revenues




U.S. Cellular

$

963

$

966

TDS Telecom

240

230

4

%

All Other1

58

61

(5)

%

1,261

1,257

Operating expenses




U.S. Cellular




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

732

735

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

177

169

5

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4

2

72

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(2)

N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(2)

N/M

913

902

1

%

TDS Telecom




Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

160

150

7

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

52

50

2

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



(7)

N/M

212

193

10

%

All Other1




Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

58

60

(4)

%

Depreciation and amortization

6

8

(23)

%

64

68

(6)

%

Total operating expenses

1,189

1,163

2

%

Operating income (loss)




U.S. Cellular

50

64

(22)

%

TDS Telecom

28

37

(23)

%

All Other1

(6)

(7)

10

%

72

94

(23)

%

Investment and other income (expense)




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

45

44

3

%

Interest and dividend income

6

9

(30)

%

Interest expense

(37)

(43)

14

%

Total investment and other income

14

10

41

%

Income before income taxes

86

104

(17)

%

Income tax expense

3

34

(89)

%

Net income

83

70

18

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

14

11

25

%

Net income attributable to TDS shareholders

$

69

$

59

17

%






Basic weighted average shares outstanding

115

114

1

%

Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.60

$

0.52

16

%






Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

116

116

Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders

$

0.59

$

0.50

17

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1 

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

83

$

70

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

235

227

Bad debts expense

34

25

Stock-based compensation expense

11

13

Deferred income taxes, net

75

25

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(45)

(44)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

25

19

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4

(5)

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(2)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(2)

Other operating activities



1

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

43

28

Equipment installment plans receivable

23

(10)

Inventory

(52)

(15)

Accounts payable

87

46

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(9)

5

Accrued taxes

(74)

9

Accrued interest

9

11

Other assets and liabilities

(82)

(74)

Net cash provided by operating activities

367

327




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(377)

(155)

Cash paid for licenses

(26)

(1)

Cash received from investments



2

Cash paid for investments

(1)

(1)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges



31

Advance payments for license acquisitions



(135)

Net cash used in investing activities

(404)

(259)




Cash flows from financing activities


Issuance of long-term debt

50


Repayment of long-term debt

(2)

(5)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(1)

(3)

U.S. Cellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments



(1)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

(6)


Repurchase of U.S. Cellular Common Shares

(21)


Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(19)

(19)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)

Other financing activities

(3)


Net cash used in financing activities

(3)

(29)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(40)

39




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

474

927

End of period

$

434

$

966

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

421

$

465

Accounts receivable, net

1,052

1,124

Inventory, net

218

169

Prepaid expenses

115

98

Income taxes receivable

111

36

Other current assets

33

29

Total current assets

1,950

1,921




Licenses

2,511

2,480




Goodwill

547

547




Other intangible assets, net

232

239




Investments in unconsolidated entities

509

488




Property, plant and equipment, net

3,595

3,527




Operating lease right-of-use assets

975

972




Other assets and deferred charges

576

607




Total assets

$

10,895

$

10,781

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

8

$

10

Accounts payable

378

374

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

181

189

Accrued interest

19

11

Accrued taxes

38

41

Accrued compensation

77

121

Short-term operating lease liabilities

121

116

Other current liabilities

78

100

Total current liabilities

900

962




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

750

676

Long-term operating lease liabilities

929

931

Other deferred liabilities and credits

491

481




Long-term debt, net

2,365

2,316




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

11

11




Equity


TDS shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $.01 per share

1

1

Capital in excess of par value

2,489

2,468

Treasury shares, at cost

(480)

(479)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8)

(9)

Retained earnings

2,718

2,672

Total TDS shareholders' equity

4,720

4,653




Noncontrolling interests

729

751




Total equity

5,449

5,404




Total liabilities and equity

$

10,895

$

10,781

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020

U.S.

TDS

TDS
Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

Cellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)








Cash and cash equivalents

$

258

$

26

$

137

$



$

421

Affiliated cash investments



488



(488)



$

258

$

514

$

137

$

(488)

$

421










Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets

$

2,502

$

778

$

10

$



$

3,290

Investment in unconsolidated entities

469

4

46

(10)

509

$

2,971

$

782

$

56

$

(10)

$

3,799










Property, plant and equipment, net

$

2,268

$

1,222

$

105

$



$

3,595










Long-term debt, net:








Current portion

$

6

$

1

$

1

$



$

8

Non-current portion

1,503

4

858



2,365

$

1,509

$

5

$

859

$



$

2,373

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

2020 vs. 2019

(Dollars in millions)




Wireline




Operating revenues




Residential

$

84

$

81

4

%

Commercial

39

43

(10)

%

Wholesale

46

46


Total service revenues

169

170

(1)

%

Equipment and product sales





(43)

%

169

171

(1)

%

Operating expenses





Cost of services

65

63

4

%

Cost of equipment and products





(46)

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

48

47

3

%

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

114

110

3

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

32

34

(4)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net



(7)


N/M

146

136

7

%

Operating income

$

23

$

34

(32)

%







Cable





Operating revenues





Residential

$

60

$

49

20

%

Commercial

11

10

11

%

71

60

19

%

Operating expenses





Cost of services

30

26

17

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17

14

16

%

Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

47

40

17

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

19

17

15

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





(87)

%

66

57

15

%

Operating income (loss)

$

5

$

2

N/M







Total TDS Telecom operating income

$

28

$

37

(23)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

367

$

327

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

377

155

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(10)

$

172


1

 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

