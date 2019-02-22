TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com .

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,332 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, versus $1,308 million for the same period one year ago. Net income available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $16 million and $0.14, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, excluding a benefit of $327 million ($282 million, non-GAAP, net of noncontrolling interests impacts) related to the enactment of new tax legislation in the fourth quarter of 2017, Net income available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were $6 million and $0.05, respectively. Including the tax benefit recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Net income available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $287 million and $2.54, respectively.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,109 million and $5,044 million for the years ended 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net income available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $135 million and $1.17, respectively, for the year ended 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2017, excluding the benefit of $327 million ($282 million, non-GAAP, net of noncontrolling interests impacts) related to the enactment of new tax legislation and a loss on goodwill impairment of $262 million ($188 million, non-GAAP, net of tax and noncontrolling interest impacts) in the third quarter of 2017, Net income available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were $59 million and $0.53, respectively. Including the tax benefit and the goodwill impairment charge, Net income available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $153 million and $1.37, respectively.

"As we celebrate 50 successful years in business, I am pleased with the progress the TDS Family of Companies made in 2018 toward our long-term strategic goals," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "U.S. Cellular executed their customer-centric strategy which led to expansion of their handset customer base, and increased revenues and profitability. TDS Telecom continued to focus on fiber expansion and broadband penetration, resulting in increased broadband connections and revenues.

"U.S. Cellular strengthened and grew their customer base with increased postpaid handset connections and excellent levels of customer loyalty. U.S. Cellular also generated additional revenues through increased inbound roaming. For the second year in a row, U.S. Cellular tightly managed spending initiatives costs throughout the business, which generated $200 million in savings over the two years. All in, these initiatives lead to significant increases in profitability. These positive results put U.S. Cellular in a strong position to support the level of investment needed to execute network enhancements and ready our network for deployment of 5G.

"TDS Telecom continued to execute on their strategy to provide high-quality broadband, video and voice services. The Wireline segment obtained growth in revenues from fiber investments and through Federal A-CAM support. Cable operations produced outstanding results with strong broadband growth during the year, resulting in a revenue increase of 12 percent. TDS Telecom plans more fiber expansion in 2019, and to launch new customer focused offerings like TDS TV+, its next generation video platform."

2019 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2019 results for U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, and TDS are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 22, 2019. Such forward-looking statements should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from such estimated results.



2019 Estimated Results and Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS (1)

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual (Dollars in millions)





















Total operating revenues $4,100-$4,300

$ 3,967



$900-$950

$ 927



$5,225-$5,475

$ 5,109

Adjusted OIBDA (2) $725-$875

$ 790



$280-$310

$ 303



$1,000-$1,180

$ 1,079

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $900-$1,050

$ 963



$290-$320

$ 313



$1,185-$1,365

$ 1,267

Capital expenditures $625-$725

$ 515



$300-$350

$ 232



$940-$1,090

$ 767



The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



U.S. Cellular

TDS Telecom

TDS (1)

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual (Dollars in millions)





















Net income (GAAP) N/A



$ 164



N/A



$ 89



N/A



$ 175

Add back:





















Income tax expense N/A



51



N/A



16



N/A



46

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $60-$210



$ 215



$85-$115



$ 105



$50-$230



$ 221

Add back:





















Interest expense 115



116



—



(2)



175



172

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 710



640



205



212



945



883

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $885-$1,035



$ 971



$290-$320



$ 315



$1,170-$1,350



$ 1,276

Add back or deduct:





















(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20



10



—



(2)



20



9

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (5)



(18)



—



—



(5)



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $900-$1,050



$ 963



$290-$320



$ 313



$1,185-$1,365



$ 1,267

Deduct:





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155



159



—



—



155



160

Interest and dividend income 20



15



10



8



30



26

Other, net —



(1)



—



2



—



2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $725-$875



$ 790



$280-$310



$ 303



$1,000-$1,180



$ 1,079





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

(1) The TDS column includes U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom and also the impacts of consolidating eliminations, corporate operations and non-reportable segments.



(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income (loss) before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2018, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of December 31, 2018.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018 (1)

9/30/2018 (1)

6/30/2018 (1)

3/31/2018 (1)

12/31/2017 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,472,000



4,466,000



4,468,000



4,481,000



4,518,000

Gross additions 179,000



172,000



146,000



129,000



177,000

Feature phones 4,000



3,000



5,000



5,000



5,000

Smartphones 132,000



130,000



106,000



91,000



128,000

Connected devices 43,000



39,000



35,000



33,000



44,000

Net additions (losses) 6,000



(1,000)



(13,000)



(37,000)



5,000

Feature phones (11,000)



(14,000)



(12,000)



(15,000)



(15,000)

Smartphones 31,000



29,000



17,000



(1,000)



33,000

Connected devices (14,000)



(16,000)



(18,000)



(21,000)



(13,000)

ARPU (2) $ 45.58



$ 45.31



$ 44.74



$ 44.34



$ 44.12

ABPU (Non-GAAP) (3) $ 60.46



$ 59.41



$ 57.75



$ 57.10



$ 56.69

ARPA (4) $ 119.60



$ 119.42



$ 118.57



$ 118.22



$ 118.05

ABPA (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 158.66



$ 156.57



$ 153.03



$ 152.26



$ 151.68

Churn rate (6) 1.29 %

1.29 %

1.19 %

1.23 %

1.27 % Handsets 1.00 %

1.02 %

0.92 %

0.97 %

1.00 % Connected devices 3.20 %

3.04 %

2.85 %

2.79 %

2.84 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 516,000



528,000



527,000



525,000



519,000

Gross additions 66,000



80,000



78,000



88,000



83,000

Net additions (losses) (12,000)



1,000



2,000



6,000



4,000

ARPU (2) $ 32.80



$ 32.09



$ 32.32



$ 31.78



$ 32.42

Churn rate (6) 4.98 %

4.98 %

4.83 %

5.27 %

5.09 % Total connections at end of period (7) 5,041,000



5,050,000



5,051,000



5,063,000



5,096,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,469,000



31,469,000



31,469,000



31,469,000



31,834,000

Consolidated operating penetration (8) 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 242



$ 118



$ 86



$ 70



$ 213

Total cell sites in service 6,531



6,506



6,478



6,473



6,460

Owned towers 4,129



4,119



4,105



4,099



4,080





Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

(1) As of January 1, 2018, U.S. Cellular adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, using a modified retrospective approach. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2018 amounts include the impacts of ASC 606, but 2017 amounts remain as previously reported.



(2) Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



(3) Average Billings Per User (ABPU) - non-GAAP metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues plus equipment installment plan billings by the average number of postpaid connections and by the number of months in the period. Refer to the end of this release for a reconciliation of this metric to its most comparable GAAP metric.



(4) Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



(5) Average Billings Per Account (ABPA) - non-GAAP metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues plus equipment installment plan billings by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. Refer to the end of this release for a reconciliation of this metric to its most comparable GAAP metric.



(6) Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



(7) Includes reseller and other connections.



(8) Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice (1) 274,100



278,400



282,200



286,000



290,600

Broadband (2) 235,400



237,100



234,300



230,500



228,600

Video (3) 54,000



53,100



51,500



50,300



48,600

Wireline residential connections 563,500



568,600



568,000



566,900



567,700





















Total residential revenue per connection (4) $ 47.39



$ 47.30



$ 47.22



$ 47.04



$ 46.21





















Commercial connections

















Voice (1) 130,500



134,000



137,300



140,100



143,000

Broadband (2) 20,600



20,700



20,600



20,600



20,600

managedIP (5) 134,000



138,000



141,400



143,000



146,500

Video (3) 400



400



400



400



—

Wireline commercial connections 285,400



293,100



299,600



304,000



310,100





















Total Wireline connections 848,900



861,700



867,700



870,900



877,800





















Cable

















Cable Connections

















Broadband (6) 167,400



163,600



159,400



156,800



153,300

Video (7) 102,900



102,100



101,600



100,700



101,800

Voice (8) 65,200



63,600



62,000



60,600



59,700

managedIP (5) 1,000



700



700



600



400

Cable connections 336,500



330,100



323,700



318,700



315,100





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

(1) The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities.



(2) The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies.



(3) The number of Wireline customers provided video services.



(4) Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period.



(5) The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology.



(6) Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services.



(7) Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service.



(8) Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017 (Dollars in millions)

















Wireline $ 73



$ 41



$ 33



$ 29



$ 55

Cable 19



13



13



11



20

Total TDS Telecom (1) $ 91



$ 54



$ 46



$ 40



$ 74





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

(1) TDS re-evaluated internal reporting roles with regard to its HMS business unit and, as a result, changed its reportable segments. Effective January 1, 2018, HMS is no longer reported under TDS Telecom. Prior periods have been recast to conform to the revised presentation.