TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,376 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,336 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $14 million and $0.12, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12 million and $0.10, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,225 million and $5,176 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to TDS shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $226 million and $1.93, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $121 million and $1.03, respectively, for the year ended 2019.

"The TDS Family of Businesses successfully overcame the challenges of 2020, finishing the year with excellent communications services, strong financial performance and heightened awareness of the essential services that TDS and our industry provides," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular kept churn low throughout the year, acquired new retail connections, maintained strong cost discipline and produced fine financial results. Under the leadership of our new CEO, Laurent Therivel, UScellular is in a strong position to focus on growth in 2021. TDS Telecom accomplished a transformational year as execution of its broadband-focused strategy enabled it to respond to the seismic shift to remote working and learning, highlighting the importance of high-speed broadband in the home.

"UScellular grew its service revenues, driven primarily by higher ARPU, and customers taking higher-value services and it maintained operational, quality and cost discipline. These factors contributed to increased profitability year-over-year. Significant progress was achieved with both network modernization and deployment of 5G. In 2021, connecting customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network continues to be one of UScellular's top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. UScellular will also be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business and government customer opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing customers' digital experiences, and continuing its network modernization and 5G programs.

"TDS Telecom achieved excellent growth in residential customer connections and strong financial performance in 2020, reflecting the successful execution of its broadband strategy, bolstered by increased consumer demand for broadband services caused by the large shift to remote work and learning. Out-of-territory fiber expansions and customers increasing their data speeds drove higher revenues. Successful efforts to reduce costs enabled TDS Telecom to redirect more resources to important growth opportunities. TDS Telecom's cable segment continued to significantly grow through the Continuum acquisition and increases in broadband penetration. TDS Telecom expanded its deployment of fiber both inside and outside of its traditional markets. Given the positive impacts we are seeing from our fiber investments, TDS Telecom plans to expand its fiber program by doubling the number of service addresses it builds in 2021.

"Our associates showed tremendous focus, resilience and dedication during this incredibly challenging year. I thank each of them. TDS' strong performance is a direct result of their hard and thoughtful work. The TDS Team looks forward to a very successful 2021, and to the progress we will continue to make on our long-term growth initiatives throughout the TDS Family of Businesses."

2021 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2021 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

UScellular 2021 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,025-$3,125

$3,067 Adjusted OIBDA1 $800-$950

$876 Adjusted EBITDA1 $975-$1,125

$1,063 Capital expenditures $775-$875

$940







TDS Telecom 2021 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues $975-$1,025

$976 Adjusted OIBDA1 $290-$320

$314 Adjusted EBITDA1 $290-$320

$317 Capital expenditures $425-$475

$368

The following tables provide reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



UScellular

TDS Telecom

Estimate

Actual

Estimate

Actual (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) N/A

$233

N/A

$100 Add back:













Income tax expense N/A

17

N/A

18 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $135-$285

$250

$80-$110

$117 Add back:













Interest expense 135

112

—

(4) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 685

683

210

203 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $955-$1,105

$1,045

$290-$320

$316 Add back or deduct:













(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

25

—

1 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

(5)

—

— (Gain) loss on investments —

(2)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $975-$1,125

$1,063

$290-$320

$317 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

179

—

— Interest and dividend income 5

8

—

5 Other, net —

—

—

(1) Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $800-$950

$876

$290-$320

$314





Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,412,000



4,401,000



4,372,000



4,359,000



4,383,000

Gross additions 171,000



168,000



129,000



132,000



170,000

Feature phones 2,000



4,000



3,000



2,000



2,000

Smartphones 117,000



98,000



82,000



88,000



128,000

Connected devices 52,000



66,000



44,000



42,000



40,000

Net additions (losses) 11,000



28,000



12,000



(26,000)



(12,000)

Feature phones (9,000)



(8,000)



(8,000)



(10,000)



(11,000)

Smartphones 12,000



8,000



11,000



(10,000)



13,000

Connected devices 8,000



28,000



9,000



(6,000)



(14,000)

ARPU1 $ 47.51



$ 47.10



$ 46.24



$ 47.23



$ 46.57

ARPA2 $ 124.87



$ 123.27



$ 120.70



$ 122.92



$ 120.99

Churn rate3 1.21 %

1.06 %

0.89 %

1.21 %

1.38 % Handsets 1.01 %

0.88 %

0.71 %

0.95 %

1.11 % Connected devices 2.64 %

2.35 %

2.24 %

3.11 %

3.44 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 499,000



506,000



496,000



494,000



506,000

Gross additions 56,000



65,000



62,000



57,000



63,000

Net additions (losses) (8,000)



11,000



2,000



(12,000)



(3,000)

ARPU1 $ 35.15



$ 35.45



$ 34.89



$ 34.07



$ 34.11

Churn rate3 4.24 %

3.59 %

4.05 %

4.67 %

4.40 % Total connections at end of period4 4,968,000



4,962,000



4,919,000



4,903,000



4,941,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,314,000



31,314,000



31,292,000



31,292,000



30,740,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 320



$ 216



$ 168



$ 236



$ 243

Total cell sites in service 6,797



6,758



6,673



6,629



6,578

Owned towers 4,271



4,246



4,208



4,184



4,166









Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 4 Includes reseller and other connections. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 TDS Telecom

















Wireline

















Residential connections

















Voice1 256,900



260,000



261,800



259,100



262,100

Broadband2 262,900



260,700



255,100



242,700



241,300

Video3 63,000



62,300



61,400



59,000



58,500

Wireline residential connections 582,800



583,000



578,300



560,700



561,900





















Total residential revenue per connection4 $ 51.33



$ 51.45



$ 49.73



$ 50.12



$ 49.11





















Commercial connections

















Voice1 106,700



109,400



112,400



114,400



117,800

Broadband2 21,000



20,800



20,700



20,500



20,400

managedIP5 111,400



114,900



115,500



118,300



121,200

Video3 200



200



200



100



100

Wireline commercial connections 239,400



245,400



248,700



253,400



259,600





















Total Wireline connections 822,200



828,400



827,000



814,200



821,500





















Cable

















Cable residential and commercial connections

















Broadband6 209,400



206,200



203,700



196,800



193,500

Video7 100,800



101,800



103,400



105,100



106,600

Voice8 66,800



67,700



69,000



68,900



69,500

managedIP5 1,900



1,800



1,800



1,400



1,300

Total Cable connections 378,900



377,400



378,000



372,300



370,900















































Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 The individual circuits connecting a customer to Wireline's central office facilities that provide voice services. 2 The number of Wireline customers provided high-capacity data circuits via various technologies, including DSL and dedicated internet circuit technologies. 3 The number of Wireline customers provided video services. 4 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total Wireline residential revenue by the average number of Wireline residential connections and by the number of months in the period. 5 The number of telephone handsets, data lines and IP trunks providing communications using IP networking technology. 6 Billable number of lines into a building for high-speed data services. 7 Generally, a home or business receiving video programming counts as one video connection. In counting bulk residential or commercial connections, such as an apartment building or hotel, connections are counted based on the number of units/rooms within the building receiving service. 8 Billable number of lines into a building for voice services.

TDS Telecom Capital Expenditures (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 (Dollars in millions)

















Wireline $ 122



$ 74



$ 58



$ 39



$ 98

Cable 25



18



17



15



26

Total TDS Telecom $ 147



$ 92



$ 75



$ 54



$ 124



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019

2020

2019

2020

vs. 2019 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 1,073



$ 1,052



2 %

$ 4,037



$ 4,022



– TDS Telecom 248



235



6 %

976



930



5 % All Other1 55



49



10 %

212



224



(6) %

1,376



1,336



3 %

5,225



5,176



1 % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 895



871



3 %

3,161



3,190



(1) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 168



178



(6) %

683



702



(3) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 11



6



91 %

25



19



36 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M

—



(1)



N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (5)



—



N/M

(5)



—



N/M

1,069



1,055



1 %

3,864



3,910



(1) % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 175



162



8 %

663



629



5 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 50



51



(1) %

203



200



1 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



38 %

1



(7)



N/M

226



213



6 %

866



823



5 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 55



53



3 %

211



235



(10) % Depreciation and amortization 6



7



(22) %

23



30



(23) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



N/M

1



—



19 %

60



60



–

236



264



(11) % Total operating expenses 1,355



1,328



2 %

4,966



4,997



(1) % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 4



(3)



N/M

173



112



54 % TDS Telecom 23



21



6 %

110



107



3 % All Other1 (6)



(11)



47 %

(24)



(40)



41 %

21



8



N/M

259



179



45 % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 43



39



11 %

181



168



8 % Interest and dividend income 3



5



(33) %

15



29



(49) % Gain (loss) on investments (1)



—



N/M

2



—



N/M Interest expense (50)



(37)



(36) %

(168)



(165)



(2) % Other, net —



(1)



N/M

(1)



—



N/M Total investment and other income (5)



6



N/M

29



32



(10) % Income before income taxes 16



14



13 %

288



211



36 % Income tax expense —



(1)



N/M

19



64



(71) % Net income 16



15



4 %

269



147



83 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 2



3



(44) %

43



26



70 % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders $ 14



$ 12



18 %

$ 226



$ 121



86 %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114



115



–

114



114



– Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.12



$ 0.10



19 %

$ 1.97



$ 1.06



86 %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 115



116



–

115



116



– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS shareholders $ 0.12



$ 0.10



21 %

$ 1.93



$ 1.03



87 %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 269



$ 147

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 909



932

Bad debts expense 77



112

Stock-based compensation expense 53



59

Deferred income taxes, net 190



34

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (181)



(168)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 189



162

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 27



12

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(1)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (5)



—

(Gain) loss on investments (2)



—

Other operating activities 3



4

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (16)



(49)

Equipment installment plans receivable (54)



(97)

Inventory 12



(19)

Accounts payable 173



(60)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 4



(9)

Accrued taxes (120)



(17)

Other assets and liabilities 4



(26)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,532



1,016









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (1,338)



(957)

Cash paid for acquisitions and licenses (172)



(346)

Cash received from investments 1



29

Cash paid for investments (3)



(11)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 26



41

Advance payments for license acquisitions (30)



(5)

Other investing activities 5



—

Net cash used in investing activities (1,511)



(1,249)









Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,250



—

Repayment of long-term debt (110)



(118)

TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (3)



(6)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (11)



(9)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (14)



—

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (23)



(21)

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (78)



(75)

Payment of debt issuance costs (41)



(1)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)



(4)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries (11)



—

Other financing activities —



14

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 957



(220)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 978



(453)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 474



927

End of period $ 1,452



$ 474



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31, 2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,429



$ 465

Short-term investments 3



—

Accounts receivable, net 1,112



1,124

Inventory, net 154



169

Prepaid expenses 105



98

Income taxes receivable 187



36

Other current assets 36



29

Total current assets 3,026



1,921









Assets held for sale 2



—









Licenses 2,638



2,480









Goodwill 547



547









Other intangible assets, net 213



239









Investments in unconsolidated entities 477



488









Property, plant and equipment, net 3,972



3,527









Operating lease right-of-use assets 998



972









Other assets and deferred charges 652



607









Total assets $ 12,525



$ 10,781



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

December 31, 2020

2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 5



$ 10

Accounts payable 508



374

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 193



189

Accrued interest 16



11

Accrued taxes 69



41

Accrued compensation 132



121

Short-term operating lease liabilities 129



116

Other current liabilities 101



100

Total current liabilities 1,153



962









Liabilities held for sale 1



—









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 863



676

Long-term operating lease liabilities 940



931

Other deferred liabilities and credits 541



481









Long-term debt, net 3,424



2,316









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



11









Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 2,482



2,468

Treasury shares, at cost (477)



(479)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4)



(9)

Retained earnings 2,802



2,672

Total TDS shareholders' equity 4,804



4,653









Noncontrolling interests 789



751









Total equity 5,593



5,404









Total liabilities and equity $ 12,525



$ 10,781



Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

UScellular

TDS Telecom

TDS

Corporate & Other

Intercompany Eliminations

TDS Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,271



$ 178



$ 170



$ (190)



$ 1,429





















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 2,629



$ 761



$ 8



$ —



$ 3,398

Investment in unconsolidated entities 435



4



45



(7)



477



$ 3,064



$ 765



$ 53



$ (7)



$ 3,875





















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,466



$ 1,408



$ 98



$ —



$ 3,972





















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 2



$ —



$ 3



$ —



$ 5

Non-current portion 2,489



4



931



—



3,424



$ 2,491



$ 4



$ 934



$ —



$ 3,429



TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020 vs.

2019

2020

2019

2020 vs.

2019 (Dollars in millions)





















Wireline





















Operating revenues





















Residential $ 90



$ 83



8 %

$ 349



$ 328



6 % Commercial 37



40



(8) %

152



168



(9) % Wholesale 46



47



(3) %

182



186



(2) % Total service revenues 173



171



1 %

684



682



– Equipment and product sales —



—



(34) %

1



1



(31) %

173



171



1 %

685



683



– Operating expenses





















Cost of services 72



68



5 %

269



263



2 % Cost of equipment and products —



—



(55) %

1



1



(36) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 51



50



1 %

199



199



– Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 123



119



3 %

468



463



1 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 30



33



(9) %

124



132



(6) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



N/M

—



(8)



N/M

154



153



1 %

593



587



1 % Operating income $ 19



$ 18



5 %

$ 92



$ 96



(4) %























Cable





















Operating revenues





















Residential $ 63



$ 53



19 %

$ 245



$ 205



20 % Commercial 13



11



15 %

47



43



10 %

76



64



18 %

292



247



18 % Operating expenses





















Cost of services 33



26



24 %

123



105



17 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 19



17



12 %

72



62



16 % Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 52



44



19 %

195



167



17 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 20



17



16 %

78



68



15 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —



—



(87) %

1



1



(26) %

72



61



18 %

274



236



16 % Operating income $ 4



$ 3



17 %

$ 18



$ 11



60 %























Total TDS Telecom operating income $ 23



$ 21



6 %

$ 110



$ 107



3 %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 366



$ 142



$ 1,532



$ 1,016

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 424



326



1,338



957

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (58)



$ (184)



$ 194



$ 59







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

