TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2020 fourth quarter dividend record and payment dates

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 will be payable on September 4, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on March 11, 2020.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

