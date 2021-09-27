TE Connectivity announces par call redemption of $500 million of 3.500% senior notes outstanding

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tyco Electronics Group S.A. ("TEGSA"), has called for par call redemption all of its outstanding 3.500% Senior Notes due Feb. 3, 2022 (the "Notes").

The redemption date will be Nov. 3, 2021. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed. Accrued and unpaid interest will be paid to, but excluding, the redemption date. As of Sept. 27, 2021, $500 million aggregate principal amount of Notes remain outstanding.

A notice of redemption was sent to the holders of the Notes today. Holders owning Notes through a broker, bank or other nominee should contact that party for information.

This news release is for informational purposes and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the Notes or the indenture governing the Notes, nor does it constitute the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TE Connectivity Ltd. or TEGSA, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any state or jurisdiction where prohibited by law. Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption is contained in the notice of redemption distributed to holders of the Notes.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.te.com

