TE Connectivity announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2021

Second Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.7 billion , up 17% on a reported basis, and 11% on an organic basis year over year.

, up 17% on a reported basis, and 11% on an organic basis year over year. Orders of $4.6 billion , up 36% year over year.

, up 36% year over year. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.51 , and adjusted EPS were $1.57 , up 22% year over year.

, and adjusted EPS were , up 22% year over year. Cash flow from operating activities was $580 million and free cash flow was $477 million , with approximately $340 million returned to shareholders.

"I am very pleased with our performance as well as our team's ability to deliver double digit sales growth and record quarterly adjusted EPS that exceeded our expectations," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "We delivered strong earnings this quarter, and year-to-date generated free cash flow of $1 billion, also a record for the first half of a fiscal year. It is also encouraging that we are benefiting from both a recovering economic backdrop as well as our leadership positions in long-term technology trends that drive content growth. I am proud of our team's perseverance to serve our customers through a global economic recovery and resulting challenges in the broader supply chain."

Third Quarter FY21 Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.7 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the prior year. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.51, compared to a loss of $0.18 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS are expected to be approximately $1.57, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.59 in the prior year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

About TE Connectivity

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,738

$ 3,195

$ 7,260

$ 6,363 Cost of sales

2,528



2,166



4,904



4,304 Gross margin

1,210



1,029



2,356



2,059 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

401



352



762



719 Research, development, and engineering expenses

174



158



336



319 Acquisition and integration costs

6



12



14



19 Restructuring and other charges, net

17



22



184



46 Impairment of goodwill

—



900



—



900 Operating income (loss)

612



(415)



1,060



56 Interest income

8



5



11



11 Interest expense

(13)



(11)



(28)



(23) Other income, net

4



11



3



16 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

611



(410)



1,046



60 Income tax expense

(106)



(42)



(166)



(489) Income (loss) from continuing operations

505



(452)



880



(429) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1



(4)



7



(1) Net income (loss) $ 506

$ (456)

$ 887

$ (430)























Basic earnings (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.53

$ (1.35)

$ 2.66

$ (1.28) Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



(0.01)



0.02



— Net income (loss)

1.53



(1.37)



2.68



(1.29)























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.51

$ (1.35)

$ 2.64

$ (1.28) Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—



(0.01)



0.02



— Net income (loss)

1.51



(1.37)



2.66



(1.29)























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

331



334



331



334 Diluted

334



334



333



334

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























March 26,

September 25,

2021

2020

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,748

$ 945 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $35 and $29, respectively

2,921



2,377 Inventories

2,134



1,950 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

619



512 Total current assets

7,422



5,784 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,662



3,650 Goodwill

5,342



5,224 Intangible assets, net

1,548



1,593 Deferred income taxes

2,204



2,178 Other assets

789



813 Total assets $ 20,967

$ 19,242 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 919

$ 694 Accounts payable

1,793



1,276 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,327



1,720 Total current liabilities

5,039



3,690 Long-term debt

3,602



3,452 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

1,299



1,336 Deferred income taxes

140



143 Income taxes

277



252 Other liabilities

827



874 Total liabilities

11,184



9,747 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

114



112 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 338,953,381 shares authorized and issued

149



149 Accumulated earnings

10,541



10,348 Treasury shares, at cost, 8,520,155 and 8,295,878 shares, respectively

(775)



(669) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(246)



(445) Total shareholders' equity

9,669



9,383 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 20,967

$ 19,242

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss) $ 506

$ (456)

$ 887

$ (430) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)



4



(7)



1 Income (loss) from continuing operations

505



(452)



880



(429) Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities:





















Impairment of goodwill

—



900



—



900 Depreciation and amortization

193



180



380



354 Deferred income taxes

(6)



(49)



(48)



345 Non-cash lease cost

29



25



59



52 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

16



(2)



22



18 Share-based compensation expense

30



15



49



37 Other

(41)



1



(20)



11 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

(268)



(116)



(567)



(140) Inventories

(67)



25



(212)



(151) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

57



48



(30)



25 Accounts payable

161



(45)



510



49 Accrued and other current liabilities

37



5



125



(180) Income taxes

17



(9)



34



1 Other

(83)



(45)



38



— Net cash provided by operating activities

580



481



1,220



892 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(142)



(133)



(284)



(309) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

57



1



58



3 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

—



(244)



(107)



(359) Other

8



(2)



10



(2) Net cash used in investing activities

(77)



(378)



(323)



(667) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net decrease in commercial paper

—



(210)



—



(219) Proceeds from issuance of debt

661



593



661



593 Repayment of debt

(250)



—



(280)



— Proceeds from exercise of share options

44



13



119



27 Repurchase of common shares

(140)



(269)



(259)



(408) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(159)



(153)



(318)



(307) Other

(5)



(5)



(24)



(31) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

151



(31)



(101)



(345) Effect of currency translation on cash

(4)



(18)



7



(11) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

650



54



803



(131) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,098



742



945



927 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,748

$ 796

$ 1,748

$ 796























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 29

$ 20

$ 33

$ 24 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

96



101



181



144

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 26,

March 27,

March 26,

March 27,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 580

$ 481

$ 1,220

$ 892 Excluding:





















Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-

currency swap contracts

(18)



(38)



12



(32) Capital expenditures, net

(85)



(132)



(226)



(306) Free cash flow (1) $ 477

$ 311

$ 1,006

$ 554



(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Six Months Ended



March 26,



March 27,



March 26,



March 27,



2021



2020



2021



2020



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,287







$ 1,857







$ 4,511







$ 3,725





Industrial Solutions

952









962









1,825









1,889





Communications Solutions

499









376









924









749





Total $ 3,738







$ 3,195







$ 7,260







$ 6,363







































































































Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income

Margin

Income (Loss)

Margin

Income

Margin

Income (Loss)

Margin Transportation Solutions $ 398

17.4 %

$ (606)

(32.6) %

$ 706

15.7 %

$ (290)

(7.8) % Industrial Solutions

111

11.7





142

14.8





187

10.2





257

13.6

Communications Solutions

103

20.6





49

13.0





167

18.1





89

11.9

Total $ 612

16.4 %

$ (415)

(13.0) %

$ 1,060

14.6 %

$ 56

0.9 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 413

18.1 %

$ 322

17.3 %

$ 844

18.7 %

$ 647

17.4 % Industrial Solutions

119

12.5





145

15.1





237

13.0





277

14.7

Communications Solutions

105

21.0





52

13.8





180

19.5





97

13.0

Total $ 637

17.0 %

$ 519

16.2 %

$ 1,261

17.4 %

$ 1,021

16.0 %



(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 26, 2021

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 265

19.4 %

$ 184

13.5 %

$ 81

$ — Commercial transportation

88

29.9





73

24.8





15



— Sensors

77

38.9





27

13.4





8



42 Total

430

23.2





284

15.3





104



42 Industrial Solutions (3):

































Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(51)

(16.0)





(66)

(20.8)





7



8 Industrial equipment

59

21.1





44

15.7





15



— Medical

(25)

(13.4)





(25)

(13.4)





—



— Energy

7

3.9





7

4.0





9



(9) Total

(10)

(1.0)





(40)

(4.2)





31



(1) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

60

27.5





52

24.0





8



— Appliances

63

39.9





56

35.3





7



— Total

123

32.7





108

28.7





15



— Total $ 543

17.0 %

$ 352

11.0 %

$ 150

$ 41













































































































Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 26, 2021

versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 27, 2020

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 489

17.7 %

$ 345

12.4 %

$ 144

$ — Commercial transportation

161

29.2





138

24.9





23



— Sensors

136

33.7





34

8.2





13



89 Total

786

21.1





517

13.8





180



89 Industrial Solutions (3):

































Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(110)

(17.5)





(134)

(21.4)





13



11 Industrial equipment

91

16.8





65

11.8





26



— Medical

(48)

(13.2)





(49)

(13.5)





1



— Energy

3

0.8





—

0.1





12



(9) Total

(64)

(3.4)





(118)

(6.3)





52



2 Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

75

17.2





62

14.4





13



— Appliances

100

32.1





89

28.3





11



— Total

175

23.4





151

20.2





24



— Total $ 897

14.1 %

$ 550

8.6 %

$ 256

$ 91



(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 26, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 398



$ 5

$ 10

$ 413

Industrial Solutions

111





3



5



119

Communications Solutions

103





—



2



105

Total $ 612



$ 8

$ 17

$ 637





























Operating margin

16.4 %















17.0 %



























Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ 4





























Income tax expense $ (106)



$ (2)

$ (2)

$ (110)





























Effective tax rate

17.3 %















17.3 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 505



$ 6

$ 15

$ 526





























Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.51



$ 0.02

$ 0.04

$ 1.57





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended March 27, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring























Related

and Other

Impairment





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

of Goodwill (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):





































Transportation Solutions $ (606)



$ 10

$ 18

$ 900

$ —

$ 322

Industrial Solutions

142





2



1



—



—



145

Communications Solutions

49





—



3



—



—



52

Total $ (415)



$ 12

$ 22

$ 900

$ —

$ 519









































Operating margin

(13.0) %



























16.2 %







































Other income, net $ 11



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 3









































Income tax expense $ (42)



$ (2)

$ (4)

$ (4)

$ (31)

$ (83)









































Effective tax rate

(10.2) %



























16.1 %







































Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (452)



$ 10

$ 18

$ 896

$ (39)

$ 433









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3) $ (1.35)



$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 2.67

$ (0.12)

$ 1.29





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes an income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien, as well as the related impact to net other income. (3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Six Months Ended March 26, 2021

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 706



$ 10

$ 128

$ —

$ 844

Industrial Solutions

187





7



43



—



237

Communications Solutions

167





—



13



—



180

Total $ 1,060



$ 17

$ 184

$ —

$ 1,261



































Operating margin

14.6 %





















17.4 %

































Other income, net $ 3



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 3



































Income tax expense $ (166)



$ (4)

$ (34)

$ (29)

$ (233)



































Effective tax rate

15.9 %





















18.7 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 880



$ 13

$ 150

$ (29)

$ 1,014



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 2.64



$ 0.04

$ 0.45

$ (0.09)

$ 3.05





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Six Months Ended March 27, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other

Impairment





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

of Goodwill (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):





































Transportation Solutions $ (290)



$ 15

$ 22

$ 900

$ —

$ 647

Industrial Solutions

257





4



16



—



—



277

Communications Solutions

89





—



8



—



—



97

Total $ 56



$ 19

$ 46

$ 900

$ —

$ 1,021









































Operating margin

0.9 %



























16.0 %







































Other income, net $ 16



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 8









































Income tax expense $ (489)



$ (3)

$ (4)

$ (4)

$ 324

$ (176)









































Effective tax rate

815.0 %



























17.3 %







































Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (429)



$ 16

$ 42

$ 896

$ 316

$ 841









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3) $ (1.28)



$ 0.05

$ 0.13

$ 2.67

$ 0.94

$ 2.50





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform. Also includes an income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien, as well as the related impact to net other income. (3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 26, 2020

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):































Transportation Solutions $ (1)



$ 6

$ 55

$ —

$ 60

Industrial Solutions

70





2



40



—



112

Communications Solutions

65





—



3



—



68

Total $ 134



$ 8

$ 98

$ —

$ 240



































Operating margin

5.3 %





















9.4 %

































Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4



































Income tax expense $ (185)



$ (1)

$ (21)

$ 170

$ (37)



































Effective tax rate

145.7 %





















15.9 %

































Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (58)



$ 7

$ 77

$ 170

$ 196



































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3) $ (0.18)



$ 0.02

$ 0.23

$ 0.51

$ 0.59





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Income tax expense related to an increase to the valuation allowance for certain non-U.S. deferred tax assets. (3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 25, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other

Impairment





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

of Goodwill (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):





































Transportation Solutions $ (93)



$ 32

$ 113

$ 900

$ —

$ 952

Industrial Solutions

412





8



102



—



—



522

Communications Solutions

218





—



42



—



—



260

Total $ 537



$ 40

$ 257

$ 900

$ —

$ 1,734









































Operating margin

4.4 %



























14.2 %







































Other income, net $ 20



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 12









































Income tax expense $ (783)



$ (8)

$ (46)

$ (4)

$ 550

$ (291)









































Effective tax rate

149.4 %



























17.0 %







































Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (259)



$ 32

$ 211

$ 896

$ 542

$ 1,422









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3) $ (0.78)



$ 0.10

$ 0.63

$ 2.68

$ 1.62

$ 4.26





(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien. (3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of April 21, 2021

(UNAUDITED)









Outlook for



Quarter Ending



June 25,



2021

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.51

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.04

Acquisition-related charges

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.57

















Net sales growth (decline)

45.2 % Translation

(5.1)

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

0.4

Organic net sales growth (decline) (1)

40.5 %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

