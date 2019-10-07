TE Connectivity Collaborates With Hanhaa and Avnet to Advance Smart Tracking

Leading companies rapidly adopting ParceLive

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Though tracking a package as it winds its way through a supply chain is now standard practice, companies have had little insight into what happens to a shipment as it travels to its end destination… Until now.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has collaborated with London-based internet-of-things innovator, Hanhaa, and technology solution provider, Avnet, to make significant advances in improving the ability to identify the location of a package as well as its condition through the 4G and cloud enabled ParceLive.

"Billions of parcels are transported each year. However, today's tracking landscape is patchy, unreliable and doesn't give a holistic view of the conditions of specific shipments, or more broadly of systemic inefficiencies or risks in the global supply value chain," says Christian Koehler, a product manager at TE Connectivity. "We worked with the ParceLive team to ensure the right antennas and sensors were designed in the right locations within the product."

Equipped with seven custom-designed TE Connectivity sensors and antennas for 4G, ParceLive provides live cloud-based dashboards and reports:

Location, even from within warehouses

Orientation of the shipment and if it is tilted

Temperature and humidity levels

Shock –flagging freefall over .4 seconds

Shipment breaches are triggered by light sensors when a parcel is opened.

Before the partnership with TE, ParceLive's antennas have been inefficient and unable to fulfill the required tasks under real-live conditions, neither had a chance to pass certification, on top they were expensive. ParceLive is a battery-driven device of the size of a smart phone, in which multiple antennas need to function efficiently, at minimal power consumption. TE's engineering expertise, as well as intensive collaboration helped to guarantee required performance, provided scalability for mass production and reduced cost and size of the board.

"To improve efficiency, enhance customer service and protect valuable goods, hundreds of leading companies are now quickly adopting ParceLive tracking. Particularly the automotive, pharmaceutical and luxury goods industries are rapidly welcoming the new technology into their supply chain. There are already a number of use cases that are transforming how the logistic industry works, and improved insight is helping to combat a range of issues from customs delays to counterfeit goods," said Hanhaa CEO Azhar Hussain.

ParceLive use cases:

TE Connectivity aims to be the go-to engineering partner for today's innovation leaders, and to help solve tomorrow's toughest challenges with advanced connectivity and sensor solutions. Visit the TE Connectivity website to find out more about the partnership, and how the company worked with tech visionaries at Hanhaa and Avnet to solve complex connectivity challenges and to turn an idea into reality.

