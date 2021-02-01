TE Connectivity earns FORTUNE 'World's Most Admired Companies' ranking for fourth year

"Though 2020 brought unprecedented challenges, TE's 80,000 employees rose to meet them, enabling the company to demonstrate resiliency by meeting customer commitments while continuing to innovate ways to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future," said CEO Terrence Curtin.

Throughout the pandemic, TE employees around the globe have adapted to new safety protocols as they worked tirelessly to deliver products critical in ensuring data centers, vital transportation, life-saving medical technology and the power grid continued to support our way of life. Even with these challenges, TE teams remained focused on fulfilling customer needs, and some employees went above and beyond their assigned duties to help in the fight against COVID-19. Showcasing their engineering and manufacturing skills, volunteers at TE sites around the world made more than 120,000 protective face shields, which the company donated to front-line medical workers at hundreds of medical facilities globally.

"I'm proud of our global teams for the work they have done over the past year for our customers and the world around us. We are honored to be recognized once again by FORTUNE and the global business community as one of World's Most Admired Companies," Curtin said.

The World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.

