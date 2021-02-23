TE Connectivity named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for seventh year

"We hold ourselves and our partners to the highest of ethical standards as we work toward our purpose of creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected world with our technology," said TE CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am proud of our team's consistent commitment to our ethics and I am honored that Ethisphere has once again recognized us for our efforts."

TE's ethics and compliance culture is designed to empower its employees and partners to do business in a way that does not compromise the company's core values of integrity, accountability, teamwork and innovation. TE offers a multitude of resources to ensure employees understand the company's values, including Ethical Connections, a tool that enables managers to facilitate discussions about ethical dilemmas with their teams. TE managers have conducted nearly 18,000 of these conversations since it was created in 2013.

TE maintained its focus on ethical standards during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich saw values guide how companies responded to uncertain times.

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," he said. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at TE Connectivity for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. This year, the question set was expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.



