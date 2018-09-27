TE Connectivity (TE) Announces Two Ethernet Connectors that Withstand Harsh Environments, Meet Tough Requirements for Commercial Transportation

MUNICH, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today announced two new Ethernet solutions designed to withstand harsh environments and meet the tough requirements of the industrial and commercial transportation industry (ICT). The Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series (HDSCS) and MCON Ethernet Connectors join TE's growing portfolio of products that are resistant to dust, dirt and moisture, while withstanding severe vibration and mechanical shock. The HDSCS Connector Series and MCON Ethernet Connectors will both be on display at electronica.

TE Connectivity's new portfolio of Ethernet connectors provide robust full duplex, wire-to-wire connections for multifunction displays, telematics, telemetry units, infotainment modules, camera systems, radars/lidars, on-board diagnosis systems, media access controllers and more.

"As commercial transportation becomes increasingly connected, the amount of data that is transmitted and the speed requirements to do so have significantly increased," said Christian Manko, Product Manager, High-Speed Data Connectivity, TE Connectivity. "To meet this demand, we've developed our new Ethernet connectors that allow our customers to seamlessly integrate more devices onto the network and accelerate data connectivity in their vehicles."

The HDSCS and MCON Ethernet Connectors are ideal for sealed, high-vibration applications and can endure dust, dirt and moisture that are part of their operating environments. The HDSCS Ethernet Connectors is designed to avoid quality problems, while reducing manufacturing and service cost. The MCON Ethernet Connectors can be used to connect external cameras and sensing modules to improve operator situation awareness. This benefit enhances safety using Ethernet differential signal transmission communication protocols.

"We're excited to grow our ICT portfolio with the launch of these two new solutions," said Manko. "We leveraged TE's automotive knowledge and vast product portfolio to develop the HDSCS and MCON Ethernet Connectors. Repurposing our passenger vehicle technology to manage higher data speeds in harsher environments means that our customers can count on the long term reliability of our products."

The new products will be on display at electronica 2018, booth #311, in Munich, Germany, Nov. 13-16, 2018. Along with the HDSCS Ethernet Connector and MCON Ethernet Connector, TE will be showcasing its portfolio of end-to-end data connectivity solutions for ICT, including High Speed Data Connections, FAKRA Automated, MATE-ax and MATEnet.



For more information visit https://www.te.com/ict

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd., is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE and the TE connectivity (logo), EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS, MATE-ax and MATEnet are trademarks.

Other company and/or product names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE TE Connectivity