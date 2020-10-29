TE Connectivity to present at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Terrence Curtin will present virtually at Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. ET. The webcast will be live on the company's investor website at investors.te.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at the same location.