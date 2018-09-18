TE Connectivity to showcase advanced connectivity products in COBO and Ethernet Alliance booths at ECOC 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, will demonstrate its latest products designed to enable the optical communications industry to reliably address the 400Gbps transition at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) exhibition in Rome, Italy, Sept. 24-26.

TE will demonstrate its QSFP-DD, OSFP and COBO ports and cables, as well as socket, backplane and power interconnects in the COBO booth (#608) and Ethernet Alliance booth (#618). TE experts will be on hand, ready to engage in technical conversations and explain how TE products can enable high-speed connectivity for next-generation applications.

SHOW: ECOC DATE: Sept. 24-26, 2018 WHERE: Ethernet Alliance booth #618 and COBO booth #608, The Fiera Roma, Rome, Italy

In the Ethernet Alliance booth, TE is participating in multi-vendor demonstrations with major systems manufacturers to showcase the interoperability of its latest connectivity products, which are enabling upgrades to 400Gbps in line with the Ethernet Alliance's roadmap.

In the COBO booth, TE is jointly demonstrating with Credo Semiconductor, the future technical feasibility of supporting 100Gbps electrical signaling rates with TE's high speed Sliver connector chosen by COBO.

"TE Connectivity is pleased to be a core member of the COBO and Ethernet Alliance demonstrations at ECOC '18 in Rome this year," said Erin Byrne, CTO for the Data & Devices business unit at TE Connectivity. "The industry is preparing for the transition to 400Gbps-based networks, and TE is a key participant in the industry standards, forums, and consortia that deliver the industry leadership, enabling current and future systems to build and deploy. TE is empowering this transition with our world-class solutions for the next generation of cloud and enterprise applications that will make our world more connected."

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other products, logos, and/or company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE TE Connectivity

Related Links

http://www.te.com

