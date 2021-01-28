TE Connectivity's new board-to-board stacking connectors offer an economic way to upgrade COM Express applications to 16 GT/s speeds

Can support up to 16 giga transmission per second (GT/s), doubling the performance of most previous COM connector generations.

Improved signal integrity supported by low insertion loss, return loss, PSNEXT and PSFEXT, whether using both new receptacles and plugs or mating new receptacles with older plugs.

Connect next-generation CPUs to carrier boards in flexible, economic way

Support system design flexibility with configuration options in stacking height (5mm, 8mm) and pin positions (220, 440).

Can be an economic upgrade solution by keeping the same footprint as other COM standard interconnects. There is commonly no need for customers to change printed circuit board (PCB) footprints when upgrading applications.

Improved mechanical design can reduce mating and unmating force by about 30% compared to previous generations, allowing for easier operation.

"When speed and performance are of the utmost importance, our new 0.5mm free height stacking COM connectors can be counted on to connect CPUs to carrier boards in a broad range of applications, including health care devices, industrial machinery, test & measurement and telecommunication equipment," said Sam Chen, product manager at TE Connectivity's Data and Devices business unit. "We're proud to provide our customers with a flexible and economic option to help enable them to reach the demanding data speeds required in today's markets."

To learn more about TE's free height stacking COM connectors, visit the stacking connectors landing page.

