Tea & Tea Based Beverages Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2028
Apr 22, 2019, 13:26 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea and tea-based beverages are defined as aromatic beverages that are often prepared by infusing the leaves of Camellia sinensis, or tea leaves, which is a native herb of Eastern Asia.Based on the preparation method and processing procedure of Camellia sinensis leaves, various types of tea and tea-based beverages are formulated such as green tea, oolong tea, black tea, and others.
Tea and tea-based beverages are available in various formats such as loose tea powder, tea bags, and ready-to-drink tea (RTD) in a variety of flavors that are customized in accordance with consumer demand.
The proposed market report on the global tea and tea-based beverages market evaluates the opportunities in the current scenario, and provides the latest updates and detailed insights corresponding to different segments involved in the global tea and tea-based beverages market during the forecast period 2018-2028.The tea and tea-based beverages market report further indicates the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT).
In terms of value, the tea and tea-based beverages market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The present study exhibits the market dynamics and trends of the tea and tea-based beverages market in regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.The report includes the market growth drivers and challenges for the global tea and tea-based beverages market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period.
The report also comprises the study of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities for the tea and tea-based beverages market to provide a substantial view. It also includes the value chain analysis and opportunity analysis of the market.
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market: Report Description
The report explores the global tea and tea-based beverages market for the period 2018-2028.The principal objective of the tea and tea-based beverages market report is to provide insights into key developments in the market that are constantly supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with tea and tea-based beverages.
It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global tea and tea-based beverages market, and to discover justifiable opportunities.
The unique key feature of this report is that, the evaluation of the global tea and tea-based beverages market and its relative revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is usually not considered while forecasting overall market value.
Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very crucial in evaluating the intensity of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global tea and tea-based beverages market.
The tea and tea-based beverages market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, the market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the tea and tea-based beverages market.The report also provides insights regarding the major macroeconomic factors that have a significant effect on the growth of the tea and tea-based beverages market.
The market report further emphasizes the various dynamic factors that influence the tea and tea-based beverages market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global tea and tea-based beverages market.
The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing, and opportunities for the tea and tea-based beverages market.It also includes a value chain analysis that provides a comprehensive view of the overall profitability from the raw material supplier to the final end user in the tea and tea-based beverages market.
In order to give users a clear view of the global tea and tea-based beverages market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market participants and their strategic developments.
The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of global manufacturers of tea and tea-based beverages on vital parameters such as product portfolio, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study presents the tea and tea-based beverages market attractiveness analysis by type, format, packaging, sales channel, nature, and region.
To analyze the overall market size of tea and tea-based beverages, the report considers various preliminary aspects based on secondary research.Furthermore, it highlights quantitative estimation such as market share by type, format, packaging, sales channel, nature, and region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been integrated to arrive at unambiguous and accurate market estimations.
The forecast presented in the tea and tea-based beverages market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and the expected revenue contribution in the future by the global tea and tea-based beverages market.
Detailed profiles of various companies that manufacture tea and tea-based beverages are included in the report to evaluate their developmental strategies, product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the tea and tea-based beverages market.
Major market players covered in the tea and tea-based beverages market report are Tata Global Beverages, Starbucks Corporation, Unilever Group, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Associated British Foods Plc., Organic India Private Limited, The Republic of Tea, Townshend's Tea Company, Twining and Company Limited, Arbor Teas, The Stash Tea Company, Ceylon Organics Limited, Alkaloid AD Skopje, AMORE Pacific Corp., Numi, Inc. P.B.C., and others.
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market: Segmentation
The subsequent sections analyze the global tea and tea-based beverages market on the basis of region, type, format, packaging, sales channel, and nature.
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market by Type
Green Tea
Black Tea
Oolong Tea
Fruit/Herbal Tea
Tea Blends
Others (Bubble, Detox & Match Tea)
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market by Packaging
Plastic Containers
Cartons
Aluminum Tins
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market by Sales Channel
Store-Based Retailing
Modern Grocery Retailers
Convenience Stores
Forecourt Retailers
Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
Traditional Grocery Retailers
Food Specialists
Independent Small Grocers
Other Grocery Retailers
Non-Grocery Retailers
Mixed Retailers
Other Non-Grocery Retailers
Online Retailing
Cafes
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market by Nature
Organic
Conventional
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market by Format
Ready to Drink
Loose Tea Powder
Tea Bags
Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Argentina
Mexico
Chile
Peru
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Europe
EU-4
U.K
Benelux
Nordic
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN Countries
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
South Africa
Iran
Egypt
Rest of MEA
