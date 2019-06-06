Tea of a Kind Expands Distribution With Raley's

TEMPE, Ariz., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessl, Inc. today announced that its innovative bottled tea beverage Tea of a Kind will be on the shelves at 112 Raley's locations in Northern California and Reno, Nevada. The West Sacramento based and family-owned grocery chain will feature four flavors, including Peach Ginger Black Tea, Pomegranate Acai Black Tea, Raspberry Yerba Mate, and Pineapple Coconut Yerba Mate. All Tea of a Kind flavors boast impressive levels of antioxidants, and contain zero calories, zero sugar, and zero artificial preservatives.

Tea of a Kind features the patented Vessl closure and delivery device, an innovative bottle cap that eliminates the need for artificial preservatives and delivers fresh all-natural ingredients with a twist of the cap. Opening the bottle releases over 100 psi of nitrogen pressurized, fresh brewed, all-natural tea from the closure into the bottle. The Vessl closure also protects the tea from harmful outside influences like ultraviolet light.

"Tea of a Kind could not be happier to be available at Raley's, Bel Air Markets, and Nob Hill Foods," said Tom Vigil, SVP Business Development for Tea of a Kind. "We share Raley's mission to provide good, healthier food, and look forward to building our "It's in the Cap" campaign with our flagship teas and new Yerba Mate product line."

"Raley's is always on the hunt for better-for-you products that help our customers make the best decisions for their personal wellness," said Andy Graves, Raley's Category Manager. "Tea of a Kind is a better-for-you drink option that fits perfectly with our company's vision to infuse life with health and happiness."

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and re-defining eCommerce. Vessl owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl closure and delivery device, which allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives. Vessl sells its Vessl™ closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own Tea of A Kind (www.drinkteaofakind.com), as well as Kalvara (www.kalvara.com) and other brands. Tea of a Kind also comes in Grapefruit Guava Yerba Mate, Blood Orange Yerba Mate, Citrus Mint Green Tea, Unsweetened Black Tea, and Unsweetened Green Tea, and is distributed in 14 states, at major retailers, convenience stores, a wide variety of independent accounts, and on Amazon.com.

