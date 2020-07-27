Teach to One: Math Selected by Texas Education Agency for Math Innovation Zone Grant Program

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Classrooms Innovation Partners (New Classrooms) is pleased to announce that its program Teach to One: Math was selected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to support the state's Math Innovation Zone (MIZ) initiative to transform instructional practices and better meet the unique needs of all 5.4 million students across the state.

As a TEA approved curriculum provider, Teach to One: Math will play a critical role in supporting MIZ's mission to sustain a high-quality blended learning model in math across the state. As part of TEA's Blended Learning Grant Program , Teach to One's adaptive personalized curriculum will be available to schools participating in MIZ, to serve as a technical assistance provider to design, launch, and scale high-quality blended learning in Texas.

MIZ is a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative aimed at creating space for innovative schools to meet the unique learning needs of their students. Seen as a national policy model for states to remove barriers to innovation, MIZ has been a central recommendation identified in The Iceberg Problem and Solving the Iceberg Problem reports, which focus on how schools and districts can address unfinished learning.

"We are excited to bring tailored acceleration to schools and districts that share our belief about how students can learn best," said Chris Rush, Chief Program Officer for New Classrooms. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the state of Texas in this important endeavor."

Teach to One's personalized adaptive curriculum undergoes a comprehensive review to ensure high standards for each student's personalized curriculum. To date, New Classrooms' team of academic and curriculum experts have curated and reviewed over 80,000 lessons, selecting 9,000 of the very best lessons for Teach to One: Math. The curriculum includes at least 20 tailored lessons for each skill students are learning.

As an approved MIZ vendor, Teach to One's participation in the statewide MIZ initiative will build on and deepen Teach to One's school partnership in Texas. In 2019-2020, Ector County Independent School District launched Teach to One in three middle schools and helped ease the emergency shift to remote learning when schools shuttered due to COVID-19. This upcoming year Teach to One will serve even more students in the district.

About New Classrooms Innovation Partners

Founded in 2011, New Classrooms Innovation Partners is a national nonprofit on a mission to personalize education by redesigning how a classroom works – from the use of technology, time, and physical space to the instruction and content that engages each student. The founders of New Classrooms were the leaders of an initiative within NYC Public Schools called School of One, which TIME named as one of the Best Inventions of the Year. New Classrooms' first learning model, Teach to One: Math, ensures each student is learning the right math lesson, at the right time, and in the right way that best meets their strengths and needs. It is used by thousands of students in schools nationwide. To learn more about New Classrooms, visit www.newclassrooms.org .

Contact:

Geneva Brock

New Classrooms Innovation Partners

+1 212-920-6130

[email protected]

SOURCE Teach to One