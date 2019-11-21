Teacher Leaders Are Working Together Online to Improve Schools, Effect Policy and Re-Envision the Future of STEM Teaching and Learning

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TERC's STEM Teacher Leadership Network (https://STEMTLnet.org), funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), is inviting teacher leaders, aspiring teacher leaders, as well as researchers and administrators interested in effective school leadership, to join, view and interact with this new virtual learning community and collegial network. The free membership will provide access to networking tools, resources and interactive online events throughout the year to explore topics related to STEM teacher leadership. Members will share their leadership paths, challenges, strategies, resources, upcoming opportunities and events with each other.

TERC

"This interactive, professional learning community will focus on how teacher leaders can effect change in STEM education," said Joni Falk, Principal Investigator of this effort. "We've already heard from many teacher leaders who are excited that this network will enable them to explore new leadership paths and opportunities, connect to leaders across the country, and find relevant resources and upcoming events for their continued professional growth."

Each month, the site will explore a theme related to teacher leadership. Each theme will have an online, interactive expert panel, related resources, a blog, and a month-long facilitated discussion. The first theme, beginning in December, will be "Leading Without Leaving the Classroom," facilitated by Jay Labov (Retired Director of the National Academies Teacher Advisory Council) and Margo Murphy (high school science educator and recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching). The panel will include teacher leaders and researchers who will share their experiences and expertise and engage with the community. Be sure to register for the expert panel, which will be held online, Dec. 5, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can register to attend at: https://stemed.adobeconnect.com/dectom/event/event_info.html

The STEM Teacher Leadership Network encourages all those interested in teacher leadership to join this network, share resources, and participate in monthly theme events, and ongoing group discussions. The site provides a venue for educators, researchers, principals and administrators to explore how teacher leadership expertise can be leveraged to improve STEM teaching and learning within schools, contribute to new research and development efforts, and influence education policy and its implementation at the district, state and national level.

STEMTLnet launched as a beta-site in March 2019 and already has over 400 members. The network will grow exponentially with this official launch. Take an active role, join the site and contribute to the conversation.

Visit https://stemtlnet.org/ to become a member.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

STEMTLnet Website

Register for the first STEMTLnet themed event

SOURCE TERC

Related Links

https://www.terc.edu

