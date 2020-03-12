Teachers Health Trust Actively Supports All Teachers, and their Families, of Clark County/Southern Nevada Providing Always-Free Same-Day Rx Delivery to Member's Door, Up-to-Date Communications, and Access to Real-Time Medical Options

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Health Trust, the newly restructured health plan for all teachers and licensed professionals of the Clark County School District, is wholly committed in its goal to provide the 40,000+ members real-time information, guidance and recommendations of medical and mental care. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, we are in constant communication, contact and monitoring of real-time updates from credible sources to share with our members; the Southern Nevada Health District, the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), our Nevada State leaders, and our health partners.

The health plan strongly encourages its members to utilize their established suite of free benefits by their expert health partners. This will not only improve quality of care but can provide peace of mind as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. These free services include:

Covering all COVID-19 related testing and treatment copays and coinsurance while waiving deductibles

Virtual telehealth assessment and evaluation with a certified healthcare provider via MDLive

Always-free same-day courier delivery of all Rx with Alto Pharmacy, THT's pharmacy partner

Members can download the Alto app to track their delivery real-time



Access to expert Pharmacists



Convenience with extended evening & weekend hours

Dedicated mental-behavioral phone number (702-780-0738) to our health navigators for any member seeking mental-behavioral health care to alleviate concerns or fears associated with COVID-19.

THT-member exclusive extended evening & weekend to speak to a Tier 1 network provider with the Las Vegas Medical Group

Teachers Health Trust real-time communication with our website (teachershealthtrust.org) at the hub

"Teachers Health Trust's goal is to always have the best interest of and protect our members. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are being as proactive as possible to work with our local leaders, our provider networks, our health partners to get our members evaluated, monitored and cared for. We urge everyone to continue to increase their knowledge, utilize our services and seek care as soon as they may develop symptoms." says Michael Skoknik. "Beyond the pandemic, we recognize this is an evolving public health issue with a lot of unknowns adding to fear and anxiety. We are in this together – our teachers, families, partners, Clark County community - and we want everyone to 'be healthy, stay healthy and care for themselves.'

"As the Chief Medical Officer and current primary care physician in Clark County, I want to reassure THT members that we are staying current and following CDC protocol and recommendations. Stay calm and stay home if you have fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or any other respiratory illnesses and contact MDLive, our telehealth partner, for a proper assessment of your symptoms and recommendations. If your symptoms become more serious, you can contact your healthcare provider or go to your closest urgent care. Again, as in any emergency, contact 911," says Leslie Jacobs, M.D. "Teachers Health Trust is being diligent and staying committed, and staying current with recommendations released by the Southern Nevada Health District along with the CDC."

About Teachers Health Trust:

Teachers Health Trust is the health plan for all teachers and licensed professionals, as well as their dependents, of the Clark County School District in Southern Nevada. Established in 1983 and servicing 40,000 lives, our transformed mission focuses on delivering the best healthcare at affordable costs to our community. We believe in providing access, and care for each member as they actively pursue their most positive health outcomes.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bradley, JB Public Relations

702.234.9385

[email protected]

SOURCE Teachers Health Trust

Related Links

https://www.teachershealthtrust.org

