Teachers Pay Teachers Introduces Easel by TpT™, a Suite of Digital Tools to Empower PreK-12 Teachers in Today's Modern Classroom

"Education is at a critical inflection point. As the industry embraces innovation and as new modes of teaching emerge, teachers need more support than ever before," said Joe Holland, CEO of TpT. "Since the start of the pandemic, teachers have been turning to TpT to get the resources they need to differentiate and toggle between distance, hybrid, and in-person learning. With Easel, TpT is able to provide educators with what they need — pairing easy-to-use digital tools with the world's largest catalog of educator-created content."

Not only does Easel by TpT seamlessly integrate with how teachers already teach, it's also designed to help them be more adaptable and flexible as they face an ever-changing environment. Instead of juggling multiple tools at once, educators can go from searching to prepping to assigning interactive lessons, all in one place. Specific features include:

Prep: Teachers can customize and adapt PDF resources by adding answer boxes, notes, movable shapes, and more.

Teachers can customize and adapt PDF resources by adding answer boxes, notes, movable shapes, and more. Instruct: Using the annotation tool, teachers can turn their screen into a digital whiteboard and share in real-time so that students can follow along.

Using the annotation tool, teachers can turn their screen into a digital whiteboard and share in real-time so that students can follow along. Assign: Teachers can assign activities online for students to complete on their device.

Teachers can assign activities online for students to complete on their device. Review: Students share completed work and receive feedback from teachers, all from Easel.

Students share completed work and receive feedback from teachers, all from Easel. Assess: Teachers can create, assign, and review auto-graded formative assessments to measure student understanding. This specific feature will be available later this year.

"This school year has pushed teachers everywhere to expand their methods to reach every one of their students as they navigate distance and hybrid learning," said Brenda Kovich, a 30-year elementary educator and National Board Certified Teacher in Indiana. "Now, with TpT's new digital tools, it's easier to pair technology with instructional content to differentiate for all students' needs."

Over the past year, TpT has seen record demand from its more than 7 million users, a trend expected to continue in 2021 as educators need more support.

Added Holland, "With digital instruction here to stay, we're excited to invest further and find new ways to empower teachers in today's evolving classroom."

About TpT: Teachers Pay Teachers is the go-to platform created by teachers, for teachers to access the community, content, and tools they need to teach at their best. Founded in 2006, TpT provides a marketplace for teachers to exchange instructional materials and access easy-to-use digital tools. Today, TpT empowers teachers with the world's largest catalog of over 5 million pieces of educator-created content. Our community of more than 7 million educators — including 85% of PreK-12 U.S. teachers — use TpT to save time, support students, and learn from each other. To learn more, visit www.teacherspayteachers.com and www.easelbytpt.com.

