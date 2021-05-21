Teaching Artist Institute To Host 2021 Magufuli and Mandela East and South African World Tour

"We have various opportunities and are looking for partners, sponsors, artists and speakers to join us."

"A delegation of 10 scholars will visit The TaSUBA Arts/Music University to participate in key talks regarding the numerous uses and expressions of art for social transformation," says Haki Ammi, SLI Instructor, African American-DMV-based Author, Activist and African Centered Success Scholar.

Teaching Artist Institute (TAI Tours) is offering all Summer Learning Institute participants a unique artist-led travel experience that complements instruction, by providing curated excursions that illuminate indigenous Tanzania knowledge and artistic culture.

The "Fertile Ground Tour" is October 11-23. There another delegation of ten business leaders will evaluate opportunities in Tanzania. TAI Tours has been operating in and offering Cultural Tours for 5 years and has partner curators in 16 countries.

The world tour will end in Johannesburg, South Africa at the 5th International Conference on Art for Social Transformation-ARTIZEN Nov 5th to 19th 2021. These tours are ideal for college students, graduates, and professionals interested in deepening their knowledge in their current field, or in switching fields. Also invited are those who already understand the interdisciplinary nature of art, culture, and innovation, and are looking to adopt fresh, innovative approaches to their teaching, in partnership with universities around the world.

"We have various opportunities and are looking for partners, sponsors, artists and speakers to join us," says Ammi.

Media Contact: Haki S. Ammi Company: Teaching Artist Institute Web Site: www.Taitours.org Email: [email protected] Phone: 410-209-9687

SOURCE Teaching Artist Institute

Related Links

http://www.Taitours.org

