Teaching Strategies Acquires Quality Assist to Expand Online Professional Development and Offer All Training for Most Widely-Recognized Early Childhood Education Credential

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Quality Assist, an early childhood education company, and its popular eLearning program Quorum®. The acquisition enables Teaching Strategies to greatly expand its online course offerings in English and Spanish, including all training for the Child Development Associate (CDA®) credential—a key requirement for educators in Head Start programs—and health and safety courses to meet all required annual federal training under the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF). Quorum® allows teachers to build individualized learning paths, earn badges and credentials, and connect to a community of educators.

"Teacher burnout and turnover is a longstanding issue in early childhood education that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Now more than ever, high-quality training and intentional support is critical for every educator, no matter their level of experience," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "Quality Assist is a proven leader in delivering high-impact, flexible professional learning courses and an engaging online learning community to early childhood educators. We're excited to welcome their innovative products and team into our family and to provide more meaningful training to educators nationwide."

Quorum® offers online professional development and provides members 24/7 access to a catalog of more than 200 hours of training in English and over 120 hours in Spanish. Courses include an interactive approach, relevant content, games, videos, and discussions. Courses are based on current evidence of best practices and offer Continuing Education Units and state training hours. In January 2022, Quorum® provided 43,320 hours of professional development to educators and issued 14,699 certificates.

The addition of Quorum® marks a major milestone in the evolution of professional learning and support designed to improve quality in early childhood education programs as part of a connected ecosystem at Teaching Strategies. The company will continue to expand the catalog of courses, provide more meaningful coaching experiences, and innovate within the educator community to not only deliver support for a teacher throughout the day, but also provide robust career pathways for early childhood educators in the field.

Quorum® is available for immediate purchase by schools and programs. To learn more, visit https://www.quorumlearning.com/.

About Teaching Strategies

Driven by research that shows a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform and resources. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

