Teaching Strategies Recognized as Top Workplace by The Washington Post

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, has been named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"At Teaching Strategies, we are driven by and united in our commitment to our mission: providing the early childhood field with innovative, effective resources that help them to build high-quality programs," said Teaching Strategies CEO John Olsen. "We strive to foster a collaborative and exciting work environment that equips employees with the resources and individualized support for professional growth, and in turn, companywide success. We're proud to be recognized among the top workplaces in the Washington area."

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17, to recognize the top-ranked companies. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

"Now in its eighth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work."

For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, click here .

About Teaching Strategies

With a strong belief that a child's first eight years form a critical foundation for success in school and in life, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 40 years. Today, Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, informative data, stronger family partnerships, and professional learning through the leading early learning platform. Its products, including the most widely-used curriculum and assessment solutions The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, are found in over 270,000 classrooms and have served more than 15 million children across the globe. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies