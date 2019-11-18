Teachstone Expands CLASS Materials with Spanish Suite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As access to quality instruction for dual language learners (DLL) and issues of equity present challenges to educators, there is a growing need for resources that support the teachers who serve these communities. Research shows that dual language learners - who represent 32 percent of all children under age 5 - are less likely than their peers to enroll in high-quality early childhood programs, even though they stand to benefit disproportionately from such services. In response to the need to serve DLL children, Teachstone has expanded its materials and programs to include Spanish language content for the teacher and coach components of CLASS®, the company's flagship assessment and professional development system.

Spanish-speaking communities, educators and dual language learners will have immediate access to the research-based instruction and interactions that drive the learning and lifelong achievement that CLASS offers through the new Spanish Suite.

"We are thrilled that with the introduction of Spanish language resources, Teachstone is able to put into the hands of Spanish-speaking educators and leaders - in the language of their classroom instruction - the CLASS system," said Bruce Davis, CEO of Teachstone. "At Teachstone we are committed to serving the Spanish-speaking community. We listened to feedback from our global educator community and to customer requests to develop Spanish-language resources to help change classrooms around the world."

To ensure the efficacy of the Spanish language version of CLASS, Teachstone was very intentional with the translation process and developed universal terms that accurately communicated the intent of CLASS and CLASS terminology. Teachstone also recently launched a Facebook community page for Spanish speakers and a Spanish version of their blog.

About Teachstone

Teachstone® was founded in 2008 to deliver the Classroom Assessment Scoring System® nationwide and around the globe. Developed through years of research, the CLASS® observation tool measures interactions between teachers and children, which have been shown to drive learning and lifelong achievement. CLASS, adopted as part of the federal Head Start monitoring protocol in 2010, is used to assess the effectiveness of teacher-student interactions. Teachstone's CLASS tool is making a difference in classrooms in 50 countries worldwide. For information visit www.teachstone.com.

