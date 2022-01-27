TeachTown Honored in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021

TeachTown's enCORE solution named a winner in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021. Tweet this

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 celebrates educational technology that exceptionally supported teachers and students in Primary, Secondary and Higher Education in 2021. The contest recognizes outstanding products that supported teaching and learning this past year.

"This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of the important work we do and the incredible capability we provide to educators, parents and clinicians to help students improve academic outcomes and life skills that will enable them to thrive," says Richard Becker, Chief Executive Officer, TeachTown. He states, "This level of recognition only fuels us to work harder to help bridge the gap between equity and access to the general education curriculum for our student population."

For more information about TeachTown and its suite of special education solutions, including enCORE, visit: www.teachtown.com.

About TeachTown, Inc.

TeachTown, Inc., backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities.

Media Contact

Megan Gilson

TeachTown

[email protected]

SOURCE TeachTown, Inc.