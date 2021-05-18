Tealbook Teams up with EcoVadis to Boost Procurement Professionals' Sustainability and ESG Supplier Data

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealbook, the "Trusted Source of Supplier Data" and EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, today announced a new partnership to bring EcoVadis ratings to Tealbook's supplier profiles.

The integration will allow EcoVadis' supplier sustainability ratings to be displayed on Tealbook's supplier profiles. This will enable their joint customers to leverage all supplier information on one holistic profile, adding another dimension to Tealbook's sustainable supplier certifications.

"Many companies are now making significant commitments to review their business practices so they can better support diversity and inclusion," said Daniel Perry, Global Alliances Director at EcoVadis. "There is a new opportunity for procurement teams to step up and impact diversity and inclusion issues across the supplier base. Using EcoVadis' ratings, Tealbook's customers can easily identify which suppliers are prioritizing diversity within their sustainability initiatives."

Tealbook's supplier data foundation offers an innovative and easy-to-implement approach to autonomously gather and validate supplier information from over 400 million websites and 600 data sources. The platform helps organizations to avoid supply disruptions in times of crisis, supports strategic objectives like increasing spend with diverse suppliers and improves the quality and savings from strategic sourcing, especially in new categories where there is less knowledge of the market.

"Supplier Sustainability and Diversity are two of the core pillars of organizational ESG excellence," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of Tealbook. "We are proud to bring the leaders in both respective fields together to provide a single offering to those organizations taking ESG seriously."

This collaboration will allow Tealbook and EcoVadis customers to enhance supplier data and have real-time access to quickly identify suppliers that meet their ESG, CSR and diversity requirements, providing a consolidated solution for ESG initiatives that support customers and prospects.

About Tealbook

Tealbook is a supplier intelligence platform with the power to revolutionize the way buyers obtain supplier data. By using Tealbook, our customers have the data they need to make critical decisions, resulting in empowered and transformative procurement strategies. By leveraging machine learning and AI, Tealbook is introducing ease and transparency to the supply chain ecosystem. In addition, Tealbook provides a data foundation that can be leveraged by other eProcurement solutions to ensure these larger investments are successful. Tealbook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matter 50 Vendors to Watch, Gartner's Cool Vendor, CIX Most Innovative Company and Most Upside Potential by C100. Tealbook's mission is to deliver a 'Trusted Source of Supplier Data' to an ever-growing procurement space. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 75,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

