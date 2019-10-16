Tealium Expands Leadership Team, Appoints World-Class Marketing Executive as CMO

"We are thrilled to have Heidi joining the executive team at Tealium," said Jeff Lunsford, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tealium. "She is a fantastic addition, not only due to her extensive knowledge in marketing but also her impressive leadership experience in building and scaling high-performance marketing teams. Heidi will undoubtedly help us expand our market position in a high growth market and continue to solidify us as a global leader in the industry."

Most recently she was the CMO of Engagio, where she was responsible for the go-to-market strategy, product marketing, internal sales, corporate communications, and helping create the ABM Automation category. Prior to Engagio, Heidi was the Group Vice President of Global Marketing at Marketo where she built out the award-winning demand generation function globally that helped lead to a successful IPO and later, an acquisition. Heidi is a frequent speaker and author on B2B marketing topics and recently was included 20 Women in Marketing to Follow in 2019.

"As a marketer, it is my job to provide customers with meaningful experiences and that requires leveraging the right types of data, responsibly, when it matters most. Tealium is appealing because it solves this issue regardless of the type of data or source," said Bullock. "I'm proud to be joining an innovative team that pioneered the customer data solution space. For me, the most important part of being a leader is to support, grow, energize and connect all of our team members - as well as the customers we serve."

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionizes today's digital businesses with a universal approach to customer data orchestration – spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,200 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management solutions that enable organizations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalized digital experiences across every team, technology, and customer touchpoint.

Media Contact

Katie Breen

Walker Sands Communications

katie.breen@walkersands.com

+1 (312) 319-7662

SOURCE Tealium

Related Links

https://tealium.com

