Team at Atlantic Data Forensics Joins Surefire Cyber, Adding Forensic Expertise and 15-Year Track Record to Newly Launched Incident Response Firm

Brian Dykstra, Founder of Atlantic Data Forensics and now Surefire Cyber's Director of Forensics, comments that, "Atlantic Data Forensics is pleased to take our years helping large enterprises and law firms with high-quality incident response and expert digital forensics into the cyber insurance ecosystem. I'm very excited about combining our capabilities and experience with Surefire Cyber's strong connections throughout the cyber insurance eco-system."

Surefire Cyber launched earlier this year with support from Forgepoint Capital, the world's most active early-stage venture capital firm focused on cybersecurity. Surefire Cyber is a purpose-built response firm that leverages a proven team and a tech-enabled platform to improve transparency, accelerate decision making, reduce business interruption, and guide organizations from recovery through to long term resilience.

About Surefire Cyber

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents—and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident. To learn more, please visit: www.surefirecyber.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

