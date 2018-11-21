Team Dead Inc Seeks to Change How Charities Receive Funding

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Dead Inc is pleased to announce the launch of www.clickshoprise.com. The aim is to create a long-term stream of revenue for Charities. Here's how it works:

Someone shopping online visits their website first and clicks on Shop, Travel or Business, it will bring them to a list of companies that Team Dead Inc does business with in that category.

If they click on one of the links on this page and make a purchase, Team Dead Inc will receive a small commission from the company, at no additional cost to the person buying the product. Team Dead Inc does not have access to or keep any of their user's personal information.

The first 20% gets split equally between the charities that Team Dead Inc supports including Toys for Tots, the Make a Wish Foundation, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

They invest 60% of the remaining income (after all expenses are paid) into cash producing investments and investments in startup companies. Expenses include costs of doing business, employee pay, and/or additional donations to charities.

The remaining 20% gets split 2 ways.

10% goes to a fund to cover the cost of returns and/or refunds, and the last 10% is used for any purpose the business may desire including, dividends or other payments to employees, owners, or anyone else. It may also be used for any of the other purposes mentioned above, or any other purpose the business, its employees, or owner sees fit.

Over-time this will lead to a snowball effect increasing the amount of money available for donations to charities each year.

Team Dead Inc was created with one mission in mind: Help Charities get Funding. Their name Team Dead Inc itself is an acronym that means: "Together Everyone Achieves Miracles, Divided Everyone Assures Destruction."

From their website (www.clickshoprise.com/manifesto/):

"Our belief is that for Profit Companies that are Operated with Good Intentions, are Partnered with the World's Finest Charities, and Invest in Income Producing Investments, are the Best Possible Way to Change the World. We believe that nothing can compare to the efficiency of Companies working with Charities to assist those in need. We also believe that is our Responsibility to seek to make the future as bright as possible. We exist to Serve."

If someone continues reading, they will find that Team Dead Inc's aim is to "increase their [charities'] ability to do research, reach victims of natural disasters, feed the hungry, help the homeless, or do whatever it is the charity does best. This should expedite cures for diseases, lowering the homelessness rate, and getting help for people that need it most."

With the Holiday Shopping and Travel Seasons beginning, now is the perfect time to start using www.clickshoprise.com whenever someone shops or book travel plans online.

Interested parties can also sign up for their weekly newsletter to be automatically entered for the chance to win a $50 gift card to any of the companies they work with.

More information is available at the links below:

https://www.clickshoprise.com/whyweserve/

https://www.clickshoprise.com/manifesto/

News Contact:

John Davidson

outreach@teamdeadinc.com

Related Links

Why We Serve.

Manifesto.

SOURCE Team Dead Inc