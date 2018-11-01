Team Draft Kicks Off 5th Annual Super Bowl Challenge on November 1st to Raise Lung Cancer Awareness and Research Dollars

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Team Draft kicks off its 5th annual Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge November 1, 2018 . This unique fund raising challenge gives lung cancer survivors the opportunity to raise funds for public awareness and cutting-edge research that gives new hope to those battling this often misunderstood disease. The top three fundraisers will earn trips to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, GA, the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL and the Taste of the NFL in Atlanta, GA. The survivors have an opportunity to share their powerful stories with key individuals with influence from across the country.

**The lung cancer survivors that raise over $5,000 will be able to designate a beneficiary (Cancer Center or Lung Cancer Organization) to receive 80% of their raised funds (-fees) and the remaining 20% will support Team Draft's mission to change the face of lung cancer.

Founded by retired NFL standout Chris Draft and his late wife Keasha, a never-smoker who died of lung cancer in 2011 at the age of 38, Team Draft is dedicated to raising lung cancer awareness and increasing badly needed research funding through its Campaign To Change The Face Of Lung Cancer, which is committed to shattering the misconception that lung cancer is a "smoker's disease." The centerpiece of Team Draft's Campaign is its annual Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge.

As Draft explains, "The Super Bowl Challenge gives us a unique opportunity to use the overwhelming media coverage surrounding the Super Bowl as a platform to raise critical public awareness about lung cancer on an international level. With the game as a backdrop, survivors' stories weave a broader narrative about the state of lung cancer and the hope that exists for those battling the disease." And Team Draft's efforts are paying off.

"The Super Bowl Challenge achieves amazing things in terms of public awareness and changing perceptions about lung cancer," says Dr. Ross Camidge, Director of Thoracic Oncology at Colorado University Cancer Center, the cancer center where two of last year's Super Bowl Challenge winners were treated.

In addition to raising critical public awareness, the Super Bowl Challenge also raises funds for lung cancer organizations and treatment centers across North America.

Of this aspect of the Super Bowl Challenge, Dr. Camidge says, "You need somebody working on the national level. You need somebody working on the local level. Everybody wins."

For the survivors who participate, the Super Bowl Challenge is so much more than just a fundraiser.

"Team Draft has helped boost our family's spirits during this challenging time," says Dr. Lucy Kalanithi. In 2015, Lucy and her husband, Dr. Paul Kalanithi, won Team Draft's inaugural Super Bowl Challenge and were able to join Team Draft in Phoenix, Arizona for Super Bowl 49. Paul went on to write the bestselling memoir When Breath Becomes Air — a powerful and moving chronicle of his life and lung cancer journey — before passing away at the age of 37.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 people who have never smoked are diagnosed with lung cancer in the U.S. annually, and the smoking stigma negatively impacts lung cancer research funding. Team Draft is out to that. "If we can take away the stigma that says you have to be a smoker to get lung cancer, we have a real chance to educate people about the true nature of the disease," explains Draft.

To learn more about Team Draft's 2019 Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl Challenge, visit https://tinyurl.com/SuperBowlChallenge

