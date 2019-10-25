Team Group Acquires Robinson Solutions

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Group has announced that Robinson Solutions has been acquired with effect from Oct. 18, 2019.

"Bringing these two great companies together will bring exceptional value to our customers and offer more opportunities for our employees as we continue to expand worldwide," said Clint Griffin, CEO, Team Group.

Team Group

Team Group is excited and proud to announce that Robinson Solutions will continue to be led by Greg Taylor and the existing management team that has built a strong reputation of providing facility management and industrial cleaning.

Team Group, with Robinson Solutions, has enhanced our service offering to existing and future customers, including both hard and soft facility management, in addition to industrial and facility cleaning. With a combined 2,000 full-time employees and operating in North America, United Kingdom, China and Thailand, the combined companies will continue to lead in safety and deliver operational excellence to our customers.

Media Contact:

Clint Griffin

Phone: (905) 940-9334

Email: info@team-group.com

