Team Hytiva Signs Winner of 5 SCORE Off-Road Championships, Wes Miller

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off of signing UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez, Team Hytiva inks a deal with Current Baja 1000 champion and winner of 5 Score off-road championships, Wes Miller.

Wes will be competing in the UTV Unlimited class throughout the 2021 race season. His first race under the Team Hytiva Banner will be at the San Felipe 250, to be held April 14-18 on the Sea of Cortez side of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Team Hytiva Driver Wes Miller Wes with Car and Trailer

"2021 is looking to be a fantastic year for Team Hytiva. Team Hytiva is ecstatic to have a driver like Wes behind the wheel. I feel like he is a true master of the UTV Unlimited class and has proven he knows how to win." Team Hytiva President Stephan Bonnar

"I'm excited to be with an innovative company like Hytiva. I look to affiliate myself with industry leaders and Hytiva leads the charge in the rapidly expanding world of cannabis technology, services and information. We will be looking to capitalize on the momentum of our 1st Place finish at the Baja 1000 last year, with another great showing at the San Felipe 250, keeping us on track for the quest to win the 2021 SCORE Championship." Team Hytiva Driver Wes Miller

Follow @teamhytiva as we get up-close and personal with Wes Miller and his team. See first-hand what it takes to win off-road championships, from the garage to the finish line. Hytiva is pushing limits and setting the pace in the young and fast-growing business of cannabis. We bring education, technology, professionalism, and excitement to the industry.

We see the same potential and spirit in cutting-edge sports, which inspires us to bring our attitude and full support to Team Hytiva athletes. We currently represent athletes competing in the Off-Road Unlimited UTV class and are working with world-class fighters who have competed at the highest level.

Media contact:

Stephan Bonnar

[email protected]

SOURCE Team Hytiva