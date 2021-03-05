Team, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. In conjunction with this release, Team, Inc. has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, March 10, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

By Phone: Dial 1-877-407-5794 inside the U.S. or 1-201-389-0869 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through Mar. 17 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 inside the U.S. or 201-612-7415 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 13715266#.



By Webcast: The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team's website, www.teaminc.com under "Investor Relations". Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:

Kevin Smith

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(281) 388-5551

SOURCE Team, Inc.

