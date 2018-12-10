Team Nadelhoffer brings Brightway Insurance to Illinois, offering consumers a better insurance-buying experience

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in Illinois now can experience a better way to buy insurance for their homes, vehicles and more. Husband and wife team and now Brightway Agency Owners, Matt and Rebecca Nadelhoffer, opened Brightway, The Nadelhoffer Family Agency today, in Warrenville.

"We're ecstatic to introduce Illinoisans to a better way to shop for insurance as the first people to open a Brightway Insurance Agency in our state," said Matt. "With Brightway, we're able to offer more choice in insurance brands and expert counsel you won't find anywhere else."

"We look forward to helping our friends and neighbors get the coverage they need to protect their financial futures and building a business enterprise together," added Rebecca.

The Nadelhoffers come to Brightway with experience in business, teaching and coaching. Rebecca started a home-based health and wellness business that she has operated for the past five years. She has taught Exercise Science and Education courses as an Adjunct Professor at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., and at Eastern University in St. David's, Pa. Matt coached Men's College Basketball for nearly 20 years and most recently served as the Head Coach at Millikin University for six years. Both Nadelhoffers earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from Aurora University in Aurora, Ill., and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. The Nadelhoffers have been married 18 years and have three children. As Brightway Agency Owners, they look forward to working together to help their community and building a business enterprise they can pass on to their children.

"We're thrilled to partner with such a dynamic couple to open the first Brightway Agency in Illinois," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "Opening a new business can be scary, but we have hundreds of insurance professionals committed to the success of our Agency Owners, like the Nadelhoffers. Our team is here to guide and support them and remove obstacles that often weigh down new business owners."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result of their focus on growing new business, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway, The Nadelhoffer Family Agency is located at 28W530 Batavia Road, Suite 202 in Warrenville (near the intersection of Batavia Road and Manning Avenue). The Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat and Umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands including Bankers, Foremost, Hagerty and Progressive. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $557 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States. Brightway provides its franchise owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 21 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Nadelhoffer Family Agency, visit BrightwayNadelhoffer.com or call 630-581-8881. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

