Team of Engineers Launches Copper Clean™ and Puts Copper to Work in Fight Against Coronavirus

CANYON, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder why copper has been so widely used over the years for doorknobs? Or why it turns up so often in kitchens? Well, it's not just for aesthetics. Copper just happens to have inherent antimicrobial properties that can dramatically reduce the spread of germs and disease. That fact was not lost on a team of researchers and engineers who first met at West Texas A&M University. Together, they formed a company and developed a copper-based product called Copper Clean™ - that they say can play an important role in the fight against coronavirus.

A team of engineers who first met at West Texas A&M University have developed a copper-based product, called Copper Clean? - that it says can play a role in the fight against coronavirus.

West Texas A&M has a long history of successful development of antimicrobial products and Copper Clean was created in direct response to the call for a higher level of sanitation to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It is an antimicrobial copper sticker and can be applied to door handles, push plates and other high-touch surfaces to kill surface-borne bacteria*.

The patent-pending stickers are made from American-sourced copper, using an EPA-certified alloy proven to kill up to 99 percent of bacteria*, fungi and other microorganisms*. The product is also described as long-lasting, easy-to-install and affordable. The product developers are quick to assert that Copper Clean is meant to complement and not replace proper cleaning of surfaces.

Dr. Emily Hunt, who is President of Copper Clean, explained that multiple studies published by the National Institutes of Health, The New England Journal of Medicine and other sources illustrate the superior effectiveness of copper for slowing the spread of COVID-19. That, in turn, reinforces that Copper Clean is a product poised to have a transformative impact in the battle against the spread of infectious diseases.

"Viruses simply cannot survive on copper surfaces the way they can on other hard surfaces. Based on our research and the natural properties of the alloy itself, we are excited about Copper Clean's potential to impact efforts to stop transmission of COVID-19 and other pathogens as the country begins its restart," she said. "It's time for copper to get its due."

Dr. Harold Michels Ph.D., a consultant and retired senior vice president at the Copper Development Association, agrees. "Copper can be a powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics, but we have to use it."

For more information about Copper Clean, go to www.copperclean.com.

*Laboratory testing shows that, when cleaned regularly, antimicrobial copper surfaces kill greater than 99.9% of the following bacteria within two hours of exposure: MRSA, VRE, Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and E. coli O157:H7. Antimicrobial copper surfaces have been shown to inhibit microbial contamination from these microorganisms, but do not necessarily prevent cross-contamination or infections. Antimicrobial copper surfaces are a supplement to and not a substitute for standard infection control practices. Users must continue to follow all current infection control and sanitation practices. Antimicrobial copper surfaces must not be coated or waxed in any way in order to be effective. The natural patina of antimicrobial copper does not compromise the antimicrobial capacity of the product.

For media inquiries, contact: Tamara Moore, [email protected] or 800.608.8311

a-team-of-engineers-recently.jpg

A team of engineers recently launched Copper Clean™ to help in fight against COVID-19

A team of engineers who first met at West Texas A&M University have developed a copper-based product, called Copper Clean™ - that it says can play a role in the fight against coronavirus.

