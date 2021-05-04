Team Penske, Brad Keselowski, Würth, and Universal Technical Institute Team Up to Show Appreciation for Teachers

As part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, the hood and roof of Keselowski's car will carry the names of 480 instructors from UTI's 12 campuses, alongside the names of 39 Würth Trainers.

The team effort offers these instructors much-deserved recognition for persevering through the challenges of teaching during a global pandemic. Like millions of educators across the country, UTI and Würth instructors created and utilized new digital platforms and introduced CDC guidelines to their classrooms so that students could continue learning in a safe environment.

"Würth and Team Penske are valued industry partners to UTI, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to partner in thanking our educators," said Jerome Grant, CEO, Universal Technical Institute. "We are proud of UTI's instructors, because their heroic efforts ensure student success. We've been able to continue providing industry-aligned training and graduate skilled technicians to help meet demand in the transportation industry. Our instructors deserve recognition for their tireless efforts on behalf of students."

Würth has incredible trainers that keep the company's employees up to date on its products, sales, and operations training.

"Last year, at the height of the pandemic, our team found an opportunity to recognize 2020 UTI graduates in this unique way," said Thomas J. O'Neill, EVP, Würth Line Craft North America. "Technicians are the lifeblood of the repair and maintenance industry we are proud to serve, and many are our future customers. This year, we're taking the program to the next level by honoring the connection between UTI Instructors and our Trainers, both of whom demonstrate a tremendous dedication to continued education and impacting students' lives in a meaningful and positive way."

For Team Penske and the Penske Corporation, the custom paint scheme is another way to thank UTI for training the skilled talent that helps them succeed on and off the track. They've employed more than 2,000 UTI graduates in the last decade, and currently have graduates of UTI's NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C. working on the crews for Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney.

"We appreciate the partnership and the value that UTI graduates bring to our team and our organization," said Roger Penske. "We thank all of the UTI instructors and Würth trainers that have worked so hard and found new ways to continue to provide elite training and education to their students during the pandemic. Team Penske is honored to recognize their efforts as they will be featured on the No. 2 Würth Ford Mustang during race weekend at Dover International Speedway."

The race will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and The Motor Racing Network (MRN) radio.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 550 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 40 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 55-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2021, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About the Würth Group

The Würth Group is the global market leader in its core business—the sale of fastening and assembly materials. It currently consists of more than 400 companies in over 80 countries with about 79,000 employees on its payroll. Approximately 34,000 of them are salaried sales representatives.

In the Group's core business, the Würth Line, the sales program for the skilled trades and industry comprises more than 125,000 products: from screws, screw accessories and anchors to tools, technical chemicals and personal protective equipment. The Allied Companies of the Würth Group, which operate in business areas related to its core business, round off the range by offering products for DIY stores, material for electrical installations, electronic components such as circuit boards, tools, and financial services. They account for more than 40 percent of the Würth Group's sales volume. For more information about the Würth Group visit www.wurth.com and to follow Würth Racing visit www.wurthracing.com.

