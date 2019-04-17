Team RBC players Johnson and Simpson faced off in skills challenge to claim Carolina's Champion Crown

Emceed by PGA TOUR Host, Teryn Gregson, Johnson and Simpson participated in three challenges: a trick-shot challenge, a chipping-meets-cornhole competition, and a battle of the best putting skills.

"Being back in South Carolina, I felt confident about my hometown advantage," said Dustin Johnson, Team RBC ambassador. "I'm happy I was able to get the win and make the local fans and my home state proud. I also think my boys will enjoy naming my new prized deer golf head cover."

Johnson earned bragging rights as Carolina's champion by winning two of the three challenges – trick-shot and putting competition. He had some last minute support from Austin Johnson, his brother and caddie, who helped clinch his putting challenge victory. Both Johnson and Webb walked away with golf head covers of their home state's animals: South Carolina – White-tailed Deer and North Carolina – Eastern Grey Squirrel.

"As the newest Team RBC ambassador, I thought beginner's luck would work in my favor, but the home court advantage was clearly strong for DJ," said Webb Simpson. "Paul and I will have to practice our putter skills and face off with DJ and Austin another time."

