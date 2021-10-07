Team ROC Holds Miami-Dade County Animal Services Accountable for Failure to Protect Dogs & Provides Support to File Lawsuit

After nearly a month of inaction from Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Team ROC – the social justice division of entertainment company Roc Nation – stepped in, connected with another concerned witness and helped file the lawsuit to put pressure on Animal Services to take immediate custody of Souto's dogs and end their suffering.

Team ROC is protecting the identity of the individual, who is referred to as Jane/John Doe in the lawsuit, to prevent Souto from retaliatory tactics. As the legal filing outlines, Souto recently posted a video of himself threatening people who have witnessed and complained about his misconduct.

The lawsuit contains a signed witness affidavit, which delves into Souto's behavior and notes that he "proceeded to put Papi on his back while choking him with one hand and striking him with the other hand over 20 times with force" and was "viciously kicking him."

SOURCE Team ROC