Team RWB and Partners Provide Opportunities to Show Support on Veterans Day
Nov 10, 2020, 14:29 ET
ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year on November 11, Americans thank and honor our nation's military veterans in a variety of ways. This Veterans Day, Team Red, White and Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, and its partners are offering five virtual and in-person ways to show appreciation for those who served.
- On November 11, Starbucks will give 25 cents for every hot brewed coffee sold at participating U.S. stores to support veterans' mental health and well-being to be evenly donated to Team RWB and Headstrong. Starbucks is also honoring veterans, military service members, and military spouses with a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.
- CVS and their partners, including Phillps/Norelco, Bulldog, Duke Cannon, and Conair, are donating $100,000 to Team RWB to enrich the lives of veterans. Help honor our nation's veterans by purchasing select products from November 1-30, 2020. Learn more at cvs.com/vetsshave.
- In support of Team RWB's WOD for Warriors event, The Vitamin Shoppe and its brand partners will donate $1 to Team RWB from any purchase of BPI, MuscleTech, Outright, ProSupps, and Redcon1 (up to $25,000). The promotion takes place from November 9 - 15 at any The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements store, as well as www.vitaminshoppe.com/
- WOD for Warriors is a functional fitness workout hosted annually in support of Team RWB and the men and women who have served our country. Participants are invited to complete a workout of the day (WOD) on November 11. All event proceeds support Team RWB's mission. Registration is available at www.teamrwb.org/w4w.
- Financial gifts help sustain Team RWB's mission to enrich the lives of veterans. To support their health and wellness this Veterans Day, make a donation at https://donate.teamrwb.org/give/117590/.
About Team Red, White & Blue
Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America's leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. With Team RWB, all veterans have the opportunity to reclaim what was most precious about their military service: an unwavering sense of belonging born of challenges that show us what we are capable of. For more information, visit teamrwb.org.
