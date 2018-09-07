Team Truck Drivers Rake in the Money at Barr-Nunn

Pay for these options varies with Regional teams earning up to $0.82 per Practical mile to start and OTR teams earning up to $0.72 per Practical mile to start. Teams choosing the Regional shift pay option will earn either $315 or $320 each driver per shift. Home time offerings vary: every week on Regional, every other weekend for 3 days, every 18 days for 4 days or every 21 days for 7 days on Over the road.

Barr-Nunn's cornerstone CSA Safety Bonuses are paid in addition to these superior starting pay rates. Teams earn either $825 or $650 per driver every 90 days plus Paid Time Off (Vacation) of 1 day each driver as well.

New Teams to Barr-Nunn can expect a 2018 or 2019 Freightliner Cascadia equipped with 1500-watt inverters, refrigerators, air release fifth wheel, xm radio ready and more.

"Team drivers are a substantial part of our fleet mix and provide a reliable offering to our customers for on time service and capacity. Single source dispatch and planning allows our teams to keep rolling with multiple loads pre-planned ahead. The freight volumes our customers provide keep our teams very busy all year round," says Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Director of Recruiting.

About Barr-Nunn: Since 1982, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. has been regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for many years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.

For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

