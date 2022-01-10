Team Up, Slim Down and Win Big: Nutrisystem Launches $100,000 Better Together Partner Plan Giveaway

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to encourage individuals to work together toward their weight loss goals this year, Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, has launched the $100,000 Better Together Partner Plan Giveaway and will award 100 prizes in 100 days. Four top prize winners will take home cash prizes of $25,000 (one winner), $10,000 (two winners) and $5,000 (one winner).

"Studies have shown that losing weight with a partner leads to greater success. What's more, a recent survey showed that 71% of people are more likely to follow through with their weight loss and exercise goals if they have someone to hold them accountable," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "The Better Together Partner Plan Giveaway gives partners the extra push they need to get started, motivate one another and achieve their weight loss goals as a team."

The Nutrisystem $100,000 Better Together Partner Plan Giveaway will run until April 4, 2022 with cash prizes announced weekly. Grand prize winners will be announced at the completion of the giveaway.

"Our hope for this giveaway is that partners accomplish their weight loss goals and winners will celebrate their success by checking an item off their bucket list like going on a dream vacation or buying a new car," added Mikulak.

On the Nutrisystem Partner Plan, customers receive one shipment every two weeks that includes meals and snacks for two people at one great price. The program also provides free shipping, access to the NuMi® app and one-on-one coaching by phone, email or chat 7 days a week.

Entrants who purchase the Nutrisystem Partner Plan during the giveaway period will be automatically entered to win. There is no purchase necessary. People can simply enter the giveaway by downloading the free NuMi® app available on Google Play and the App Store or via mail in entry. Full rules and regulations are available here.

For more information on Nutrisystem and the Nutrisystem Partner Plan, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to U.S. legal residents of the 50 U.S. /D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts on Dec 26, 2021 at 12:00:01 AM ET; and ends on Apr 4, 2022 at 11:59:59 PM EST. To enter: (a) Order Nutrisystem's Partner Plan, (b) Download the NUMI app here, go to the Newsfeed Card and click "Special Offers" to submit an entry form. Prize: (1) - Grand Prize of $25,000, (2) - First Prizes of $10,000, (1) - Second Prize of $5,000 and (100) - $500 Winners. ARV: $100,000. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Limit: 1 entry per household. For full Official Rules click here. Sponsor: Nutrisystem, Inc, 600 Office Center Drive, Fort Washington, PA 19034.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

