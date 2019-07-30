Team USA Partners with Jofit Apparel for 2019 Solheim Cup
Pennsylvania Apparel Company to Dress Women's USA Team for 16th Edition of International Golf Match
Jul 30, 2019, 10:17 ET
WARMINSTER, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of the Solheim Cup, Team USA will sport Jofit apparel. The event will take place September 9th-15th at Gleneagles in Scotland, where Team USA will compete against Team Europe wearing ten new looks from Jofit.
Using the nation's signature color scheme and a patriotic pattern, Jofit created pieces that celebrate the team's origins without sacrificing comfort or style. The uniforms are comprised of jersey fabric, innovative textiles, and decorative prints. Jofit is using laser cut technology, diamond mesh fabric, and an embroidery pattern to give Team USA's uniforms a dash of flair.
Juli Inkster, captain for the third consecutive year, seeks to lead Team USA to another victory after last year's win. The Inkster-led USA team also picked up a victory in the 2015 Solheim Cup.
Jofit collaborated with Inkster, who has been active in choosing Team USA's uniforms. "I'm extremely happy to have Jofit outfitting our team as we head to Scotland in '19," said Inkster. "Their clothing is so comfortable, and the look is amazing. Stay tuned for our outfits, they'll be on point!"
Inkster is a proponent of getting fans involved, encouraging them to show support by coordinating their clothing with the team's look. In August, the general public can get their own Solheim-inspired looks when Jofit launches the Firecracker collection, which was heavily inspired by the Solheim Cup uniforms you'll see on the team.
Jofit Founder and CEO Joanne Cloak is an avid golfer herself. She works closely with her team to ensure each garment fits comfortably and performs. "We are proud to be the apparel supplier for the USA Solheim Team," said Cloak. "I can't wait to cheer for the women of Team USA. We could not be prouder of the uniforms, the USA Solheim Team, and our Country. Thank you to Captain Juli Inkster and the LPGA for the opportunity!"
Jofit is a women's golf, tennis, and fitness clothier founded by Joanne Cloak, a golfer who simply wanted clothing that looked great and inspired confidence. Jofit's mission is to create a community of confident women by offering clothing that is figure flattering without sacrificing on style.
