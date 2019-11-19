Team Wendy® Launches Assortment of New Helmet Accessories

The new rail system, modified from the EXFIL Ballistic SL, features a built-in Picatinny rail at its front, allowing the operator more efficient use of the accessory rail. Buyers of the EXFIL Carbon or EXFIL LTP will have the choice of either the EXFIL Rail 2.0 or EXFIL Rail 3.0 at time of purchase for no extra charge. Users who want to modify the rail on their existing helmet can purchase the EXFIL Carbon / LTP Rail 3.0 Retrofit Kit for $51.25.

"The EXFIL Rail 3.0 increases the capabilities of the Carbon and LTP by allowing operators to integrate visors, face shields and mandibles, offering additional protection for riot control and vehicular operations," said Mike Romanchek, director of sales and business development for Team Wendy. "Plus, the retrofit kits allow existing owners of our bump helmets to take advantage of these new accessories."

A new helmet cover design in six colors is available to fit the EXFIL Carbon, EXFIL LTP, EXFIL Ballistic SL and EXFIL Ballistic with either the EXFIL Rail 2.0 or EXFIL Rail 3.0 systems. The new covers utilize a combination of mesh and Nylon spandex fabrics and feature functional Velcro® loop patches with slots for efficient cable management. The new colors – MultiCam Alpine and Wolf Gray – join a current roster that includes Black, Coyote Brown, MultiCam and Ranger Green. The helmet covers retail for $74.99.

"Our customers know we're always working to top ourselves," said Romanchek. "These covers allow operators to better organize the kits they rely on to execute their mission."

The Shroud Action Camera Adapter allows operators to securely mount an action camera, such as GoPro® and Garmin® models, to the helmet shroud. The adapter requires no tools to install and retails for $25.00.

"Team Wendy is pleased to be able to offer an action camera adapter, especially with GoPro's discontinuation of its NVG mount," said Romanchek. "We know those cameras aren't cheap, and our adapter provides a more secure mount than a hook-and-loop fastener on the helmet crown."

All items are available on TeamWendy.com with select variations also available on Amazon.

