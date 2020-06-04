TeamChildren and the Andrew Hicks Foundation Donate 25 Laptops to College Bound Chester High Students

CHESTER, Pa., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamChildren and the Andrew Hicks Foundation have been partnering since the Coronavirus to provide free laptops to families in the City of Chester PA. Now over 400 laptops are empowering the educational future of literally hundreds of kids. By Special request from the Chester Upland School district 25 college bound graduates will be surprised when they are handed a great refurbished laptop loaded with amazing learning programs and links.

For the past 23 years, even before it was called the digital divide, Robert Toporek, a decorated Vietnam Veteran, has been living his life beyond the call of duty to make a difference. Often times by the seat of his pants, generous donations of technology equipment from companies like SAP, SEI, Wawa, Acme Markets, Sanofi Aventis, and original QVC, Toporek gathers volunteers to wipe off the hard drives, reinstall operating systems and as far as he is concerned loads hundreds of dollars' worth of learning programs and links.

** A number of students have been selected to meet with and talk to the media at 11 am. **

Where: Stem Academy Chester PA Auditorium

1100 W 10th St

Chester PA 19013

