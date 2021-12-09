TeamCraft Roofing Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamCraft Roofing announced its 25th anniversary as a national, full-service commercial and industrial roofing contractor

TeamCraft began as a small commercial roofing firm in Hickory, North Carolina. Bob Farrell, owner and CEO of TeamCraft, started the company when he moved to the state in 1996. TeamCraft began with just three employees and has grown into one of the largest roofing contractors in the country. The company offers a variety of commercial roofing solutions, including metal, single ply, bitumen, and built-up roofs (BUR).

Since its inception in 1996, the company has been producing best in class commercial roofs with incredible success and a best-in-class safety record. TeamCraft is proud to have an experience modification rating of .55. It epitomizes one of our four core values: safety, honesty, teamwork, and quality.

"TeamCraft Roofing has experienced exceptional growth and development over the past twenty-five years," said Bob Farrell. "Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering excellent roofs with exceptional customer service. Every day I make sure we keep our customers happy, and that every one of our employees get home safe.

Over the past twenty-five years, TeamCraft has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of other roofing contractors and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible for continued growth and success in the changing global supply chain. Proactive inventory management has allowed TeamCraft to continue to work at 100% capacity through an industry wide material shortage.

TeamCraft's leadership consists of experienced Registered Roof Consultants, estimators, project managers, drone pilots and construction professionals who deliver a fully scalable roofing solution for any size organization.

For more information on TeamCraft Roofing and their commercial roofing services, please visit www.tcrfg.com.

