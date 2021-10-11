Teampay Announces Second Annual Agile Finance Virtual Summit

Finance teams must be equipped with knowledge and resources to navigate an unpredictable business environment. Tweet this

Andrew Hoag, Founder & CEO of Teampay and Peter Nesbitt, COO of Teampay will kick off the summit. Esteemed entrepreneurs and finance professionals will lead a series of 50-minute sessions throughout the day on topics ranging from cash flow management to effective remote communication.

Presentations include:

Finance as Customer Service: 5 Keys to Happier Customers, led by Joe Garafalo , COO and Co-Founder of Mosaic and Brian Weisberg , Head of Finance and Business Operations at Tidelift.

led by , COO and Co-Founder of Mosaic and , Head of Finance and Business Operations at Tidelift. Financial Diligence For Your Next Raise , presented by Aaron Spool, Managing Director at Eventus; Ed Pierce , Senior Director at Eventus; and Charles Solomon , Partner at Centripetal Advisors.

, presented by Aaron Spool, Managing Director at Eventus; , Senior Director at Eventus; and , Partner at Centripetal Advisors. Remote Finance and the Future of Work, featuring Nathaniel Harrison , Finance Manager of Amperity and Tanya Firdman , Principal Sales Engineer at Teampay.

featuring , Finance Manager of Amperity and , Principal Sales Engineer at Teampay. Prepare to Automate: How to Set Your Finance Team Up for Success, hosted by Tanya Firdman , Principal Sales Engineer at Teampay; Keith Davidson , Consulting CFO at CLA; and Ali Rizvi , Consulting CFO at Attivo.

"Now more than ever, finance teams must be equipped with knowledge and resources to navigate an unpredictable business environment with mastery and flexibility," said Andrew Hoag, CEO and Founder of Teampay. "As the world continues to evolve with the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic, we're bringing back industry experts to discuss how to leave old processes behind and foster a new generation of agile business practices that empower and support the people behind them. We look forward to sharing these valuable insights."

For more information, a full list of presenters and to register for the Agile Finance Summit, visit the event page .

About Teampay

Teampay's distributed spend management platform gives high-growth companies total control and real-time visibility over purchasing, while empowering employees with smart, policy-driven access to company spend. The company's SaaS product delivers a user-friendly workflow that aligns spenders and finance, collects critical data, integrates it into legacy systems, and provides safe, intelligent payments. As such, the platform solves the common problems of policy misalignment, lack of transparency, and unpredictable spending. Teampay was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.

